How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Nationals vs Mets

The Nationals look to turn their spring around on Saturday when they take on the Mets for the second time

The Nationals have not had a great spring so far this year. They have lost five of their first six games before Friday's game and have really struggled offensively.

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs New York Mets:

Game Date: March 26, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Washington has scored three or fewer runs in all but one of its six games. Combine that with average pitching and it has led to a bunch of losses already this spring.

Saturday afternoon the Nationals hope they can get back on track in the second of four meetings with the division-rival Mets.

The Mets opened spring with a 6-2 win against the Nationals and will look to do it again on Saturday.

New York has struggled the last few years and is hoping to make a move in the NL East this year.

The Mets fans have gotten a little impatient with their rebuild and are wanting wins. New York hasn't been able to do that lately and the other teams in the division have gotten better so it isn't going to be easy for them to do it this year.

The Mets, though, hope a good spring can vault them to a better regular season and Saturday they will look to continue their good play.

