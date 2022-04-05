Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. San Diego Padres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The White Sox will take on the Padres on Tuesday afternoon in what will be the last spring training game for both teams.

With the 2022 MLB regular season set to begin, teams around the league are playing their final spring training matchups. There will be quite a few entertaining games to watch on Tuesday, and one of those matchups will feature the White Sox taking on the Padres.

How to Watch the Chicago White Sox vs. San Diego Padres Today:

Game Date: April 5, 2022

Game Time: 3:10 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

You can stream the Chicago White Sox vs. San Diego Padres game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into today's game, the White Sox have gone just 8-10 in spring training. They would like to finish things off with a nice win heading into the regular season. Chicago is coming off of a blowout loss to the Cubs by a final score of 15-9.

On the other side of the diamond, the Padres have not fared much better. San Diego is just 7-8 in exhibition action and would like to head into the regular season with a win. In their last game, the Padres are fresh off of an 11-5 loss against the Rangers.

While this game will mean nothing in just a couple of days, it should still be fun to watch. Simply having live baseball on TV is worth the view. Tune in to see who picks up the win to finish off spring training play.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

