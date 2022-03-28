How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers

The Yankees are coming off a Grapefruit League win yesterday and will take on the Detroit Tigers today.

On Sunday, the Yankees snapped a three-game Grapefruit League losing streak against the Pirates and head to Lakeland to take on the Tigers Monday afternoon. Detroit lost to the Orioles 5-4 on Sunday after three consecutive victories in Florida.

How to Watch New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers Today:

Game Date: March 28, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network

Live stream the New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers game on fuboTV.

New York broke out the heavy lumber against Pittsburgh with five home runs. Aaron Judge went deep twice, his first two bombs of the spring, while Josh Donaldson, Marwin Gonzalez, and Kyle Higashioka also homered.

That was enough to make up for Gerrit Cole's shaky outing. The former Cy Young winner gave up three earned runs in two innings, allowing four hits and a walk with five strikeouts.

The Tigers tied the game in the top of the eighth inning against Baltimore on Parker Meadows' RBI double, but the Orioles scratched out a run off reliever Bryan Garcia in the bottom of the frame to win.

This spring, Detroit is 2-0 against the Yankees, with an 8-7 win at Tampa on March 20 and a 5-3 victory in seven innings on Thursday in Lakeland.

Deivi Garcia makes his second start of the spring for New York on Monday. He worked two scoreless innings against the O's on Wednesday. Detroit counters with newly acquired left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, who has allowed two earned runs in seven Grapefruit League innings this spring.

