How to Watch Athletics at Yankees

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at New York Yankees: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Oakland Athletics and New York Yankees start their first series of the season tonight.

The Yankees have the best record in the American League and they will host the Athletics on Monday, who have the worst. The A's will be looking for their third straight win though as they earned the series victory against the Kansas City Royals  The Yankees are coming off a wild series against the Houston Astros. New York split the series and bounced back yesterday with a win after they were no-hit for the first time in 19 years the game before. What will this series have in store? 

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at New York Yankees Today:

Game Date: June 27, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Oakland Athletics at New York Yankees on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Oakland A's played consistent ball and had a good pitching performance yesterday to win the rubber match against the Royals. They gave up three runs in the sixth but didn't surrender any more in any other inning as the A's won 5-3. The A's were down in the sixth inning until Nick Allen hit a two-RBI single to get the go-ahead run. 

The Yankees bounced back from the no-hitter in dramatic fashion. Aaron Judge walked off the game on a three-run homer to win 6-3 in extras. It was the second time Judge walked off in the series hitting a game-winning single in the opener against the Astros. 

New York will start Jordan Montgomery in this opening game. The lefty is 3-1 with a 2.97 ERA. The Athletics will start Paul Blackburn who has the exact 2.97 ERA with a 6-3 record. Can this be the night the A's steal one from the best team in baseball? 

