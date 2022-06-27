How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/27/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 26, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrates his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the third inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies will hit the field on Monday at Coors Field against Tyler Anderson, who is projected to start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is set for 8:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, June 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Dodgers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers are fifth in MLB with a .253 batting average.
  • The Dodgers are the third-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 5.1 runs per game (364 total).
  • The Dodgers are the top team in baseball this season with a .331 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
  • The Rockies rank 13th in the league with 325 total runs scored this season.
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .324.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freddie Freeman has 24 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 37 walks while batting .305.
  • Including all hitters in baseball, Freeman ranks 85th in homers and 17th in RBI.
  • Trea Turner has a club-leading 54 runs batted in and .317 batting average.
  • Turner ranks 56th in homers in the majors and sixth in RBI.
  • Will Smith is hitting .262 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 28 walks.
  • Justin Turner is batting .219 with 20 doubles, four home runs and 26 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 17 and runs batted in with 53.
  • Cron's home run total puts him 11th in MLB, and he is eighth in RBI.
  • Blackmon is batting .258 with an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .455 this season.
  • Overall, Blackmon is 41st in home runs and 33rd in RBI this year.
  • Connor Joe is slashing .278/.375/.399 this season for the Rockies.
  • Brendan Rodgers is batting .250 with an OBP of .300 and a slugging percentage of .403 this season.

Dodgers and Rockies Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/22/2022

Reds

W 8-4

Away

6/23/2022

Reds

W 10-5

Away

6/24/2022

Braves

W 4-1

Away

6/25/2022

Braves

L 5-3

Away

6/26/2022

Braves

W 5-3

Away

6/27/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/28/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/29/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/30/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/1/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/2/2022

Padres

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/22/2022

Marlins

L 7-4

Away

6/23/2022

Marlins

L 3-2

Away

6/24/2022

Twins

W 1-0

Away

6/25/2022

Twins

L 6-0

Away

6/26/2022

Twins

L 6-3

Away

6/27/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/28/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/29/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/1/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/2/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/3/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
27
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

