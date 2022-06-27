How to Watch Dodgers at Rockies

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers start their second series of the season.

The Rockies return to Denver for a six-game home stand starting against the Dodgers tonight. Colorado hopes the change of scenery changes some fortunes as its lost five of its last six games. The Dodgers meanwhile are leading the NL West and are trying to catch the Mets for the best record in the National League. This will be a tough matchup for any team even if they are returning home. 

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: June 27, 2022

Game Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main

Live stream Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Dodgers have won five of their last six including a series win against the defending champion Atlanta Braves. They beat Atlanta in the rubber match yesterday on Sunday Night Baseball 5-3. The win took 11 innings when Chris Taylor hit a single for the go-ahead run in which the Braves couldn't counter. 

Colorado meanwhile lost the rubber match to the Minnesota Twins in its last series. Byron Buxton hit a triple to fuel the Twins offensive production where they scored five runs in the first two innings on their way to a 6-3 win. 

 Colorado will try to get back on the right foot when they start Chad Kuhl. He has arguably been Colorado's best pitcher this year with a 4-5 record and a 3.96 ERA. The Dodgers will start former Rockie Tyler Anderson who is having the best season of his career with an 8-0 record and a 3.00 ERA. Can the Rockies upset the Dodgers? 

Regional restrictions may apply.

Jun 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrates after scoring on a RBI single by shortstop Trea Turner (not pictured) in the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
