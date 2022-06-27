How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/27/2022

Jun 26, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrates his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the third inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Chad Kuhl will be on the hill for the Colorado Rockies when they take on Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, June 27, 2022

Monday, June 27, 2022 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Dodgers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Dodgers rank fifth in MLB with a .253 batting average.

The Dodgers have the No. 3 offense in MLB action scoring 5.1 runs per game (364 total runs).

The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with a .331 on-base percentage.

The Rockies' .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

The Rockies have scored the 13th-most runs in the league this season with 325 (4.5 per game).

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freeman has 24 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 37 walks while batting .305.

Including all batters in the majors, Freeman's home runs place him 85th, and his RBI tally places him 17th.

Trea Turner's 54 RBI and .317 batting average both pace his team.

Turner ranks 56th in home runs in baseball and sixth in RBI.

Will Smith has 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .262.

Justin Turner has 20 doubles, four home runs and 26 walks while batting .219.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron is batting .295 this season with a team-high 17 home runs and 53 RBI.

Cron ranks 11th in homers and eighth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Charlie Blackmon is batting .258 with an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .455 this season.

Blackmon is currently 41st in homers and 33rd in RBI in the major leagues.

Connor Joe has 73 hits this season and a slash line of .278/.375/.399.

Brendan Rodgers has collected 62 hits this season and has an OBP of .300. He's slugging .403 on the year.

Dodgers and Rockies Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/22/2022 Reds W 8-4 Away 6/23/2022 Reds W 10-5 Away 6/24/2022 Braves W 4-1 Away 6/25/2022 Braves L 5-3 Away 6/26/2022 Braves W 5-3 Away 6/27/2022 Rockies - Away 6/28/2022 Rockies - Away 6/29/2022 Rockies - Away 6/30/2022 Padres - Home 7/1/2022 Padres - Home 7/2/2022 Padres - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/22/2022 Marlins L 7-4 Away 6/23/2022 Marlins L 3-2 Away 6/24/2022 Twins W 1-0 Away 6/25/2022 Twins L 6-0 Away 6/26/2022 Twins L 6-3 Away 6/27/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/28/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/29/2022 Dodgers - Home 7/1/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/2/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/3/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

