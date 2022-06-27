How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/27/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 26, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrates his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the third inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Chad Kuhl will be on the hill for the Colorado Rockies when they take on Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers rank fifth in MLB with a .253 batting average.
  • The Dodgers have the No. 3 offense in MLB action scoring 5.1 runs per game (364 total runs).
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with a .331 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies' .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
  • The Rockies have scored the 13th-most runs in the league this season with 325 (4.5 per game).
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freeman has 24 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 37 walks while batting .305.
  • Including all batters in the majors, Freeman's home runs place him 85th, and his RBI tally places him 17th.
  • Trea Turner's 54 RBI and .317 batting average both pace his team.
  • Turner ranks 56th in home runs in baseball and sixth in RBI.
  • Will Smith has 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .262.
  • Justin Turner has 20 doubles, four home runs and 26 walks while batting .219.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron is batting .295 this season with a team-high 17 home runs and 53 RBI.
  • Cron ranks 11th in homers and eighth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Charlie Blackmon is batting .258 with an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .455 this season.
  • Blackmon is currently 41st in homers and 33rd in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Connor Joe has 73 hits this season and a slash line of .278/.375/.399.
  • Brendan Rodgers has collected 62 hits this season and has an OBP of .300. He's slugging .403 on the year.

Dodgers and Rockies Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/22/2022

Reds

W 8-4

Away

6/23/2022

Reds

W 10-5

Away

6/24/2022

Braves

W 4-1

Away

6/25/2022

Braves

L 5-3

Away

6/26/2022

Braves

W 5-3

Away

6/27/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/28/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/29/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/30/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/1/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/2/2022

Padres

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/22/2022

Marlins

L 7-4

Away

6/23/2022

Marlins

L 3-2

Away

6/24/2022

Twins

W 1-0

Away

6/25/2022

Twins

L 6-0

Away

6/26/2022

Twins

L 6-3

Away

6/27/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/28/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/29/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/1/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/2/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/3/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
27
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

