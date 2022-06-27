How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/27/2022

Jun 25, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Lou Trivino (62) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (12) after beating the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will see Paul Blackburn on the hill for the Oakland Athletics on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, June 27, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Yankees vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Yankees rank 17th in MLB with a .239 batting average.

The Yankees are the top-scoring team in MLB action averaging five runs per game (367 total).

The Yankees' .322 on-base percentage is sixth-best in baseball.

The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .211.

The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 235 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.

The Athletics have an OBP of just .273 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Yankees Impact Players

Judge leads the lineup with a batting average of .294, while leading the Yankees in home runs, with 28 and runs batted in with 56.

In all of baseball, Judge ranks first in homers and fourth in RBI.

Anthony Rizzo is hitting .217 with 10 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 35 walks.

Rizzo ranks sixth in homers and 10th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

DJ LeMahieu has 13 doubles, seven home runs and 31 walks while batting .264.

Gleyber Torres is batting .250 with 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 16 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Seth Brown is batting .226 this season with a team-high 10 home runs and 36 RBI.

Among all hitters in the majors, Brown ranks 56th in home runs and 54th in RBI.

Sean Murphy has collected 53 hits this season and has an OBP of .296. He's slugging .397 on the year.

Overall, Murphy is 85th in home runs and 103rd in RBI this year.

Tony Kemp leads Oakland with a .227 batting average while slugging two homers and driving in 12 runs.

Elvis Andrus has collected 49 hits this season and has an OBP of .276. He's slugging .330 on the year.

Yankees and Athletics Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/22/2022 Rays W 5-4 Away 6/23/2022 Astros W 7-6 Home 6/24/2022 Astros L 3-1 Home 6/25/2022 Astros L 3-0 Home 6/26/2022 Astros W 6-3 Home 6/27/2022 Athletics - Home 6/28/2022 Athletics - Home 6/29/2022 Athletics - Home 6/30/2022 Astros - Away 7/1/2022 Guardians - Away 7/2/2022 Guardians - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/22/2022 Mariners L 9-0 Home 6/23/2022 Mariners L 2-1 Home 6/24/2022 Royals L 3-1 Away 6/25/2022 Royals W 9-7 Away 6/26/2022 Royals W 5-3 Away 6/27/2022 Yankees - Away 6/28/2022 Yankees - Away 6/29/2022 Yankees - Away 6/30/2022 Mariners - Away 7/1/2022 Mariners - Away 7/2/2022 Mariners - Away

