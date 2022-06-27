How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/27/2022

Skip to main content

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 25, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Lou Trivino (62) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (12) after beating the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will see Paul Blackburn on the hill for the Oakland Athletics on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, June 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Yankees vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Yankees rank 17th in MLB with a .239 batting average.
  • The Yankees are the top-scoring team in MLB action averaging five runs per game (367 total).
  • The Yankees' .322 on-base percentage is sixth-best in baseball.
  • The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .211.
  • The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 235 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.
  • The Athletics have an OBP of just .273 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Judge leads the lineup with a batting average of .294, while leading the Yankees in home runs, with 28 and runs batted in with 56.
  • In all of baseball, Judge ranks first in homers and fourth in RBI.
  • Anthony Rizzo is hitting .217 with 10 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 35 walks.
  • Rizzo ranks sixth in homers and 10th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • DJ LeMahieu has 13 doubles, seven home runs and 31 walks while batting .264.
  • Gleyber Torres is batting .250 with 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 16 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Seth Brown is batting .226 this season with a team-high 10 home runs and 36 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Brown ranks 56th in home runs and 54th in RBI.
  • Sean Murphy has collected 53 hits this season and has an OBP of .296. He's slugging .397 on the year.
  • Overall, Murphy is 85th in home runs and 103rd in RBI this year.
  • Tony Kemp leads Oakland with a .227 batting average while slugging two homers and driving in 12 runs.
  • Elvis Andrus has collected 49 hits this season and has an OBP of .276. He's slugging .330 on the year.

Yankees and Athletics Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/22/2022

Rays

W 5-4

Away

6/23/2022

Astros

W 7-6

Home

6/24/2022

Astros

L 3-1

Home

6/25/2022

Astros

L 3-0

Home

6/26/2022

Astros

W 6-3

Home

6/27/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/28/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/29/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/30/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/1/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/2/2022

Guardians

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/22/2022

Mariners

L 9-0

Home

6/23/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Home

6/24/2022

Royals

L 3-1

Away

6/25/2022

Royals

W 9-7

Away

6/26/2022

Royals

W 5-3

Away

6/27/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/28/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/29/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/30/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/1/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/2/2022

Mariners

-

Away

How To Watch

June
27
2022

Oakland Athletics at New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
