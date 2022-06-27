How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 6/27/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 25, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Lou Trivino (62) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (12) after beating the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Montgomery and the New York Yankees will take the field against the Oakland Athletics and starting pitcher Paul Blackburn on Monday at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Yankees vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Yankees have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.239).
  • The Yankees are the top-scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.0 runs per game (367 total).
  • The Yankees are sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .322.
  • The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .211.
  • The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 235 (3.2 per game).
  • The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .273.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Aaron Judge paces the Yankees with 28 home runs and 56 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .294.
  • Including all hitters in the majors, Judge is first in home runs and fourth in RBI.
  • Anthony Rizzo is batting .217 with 10 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 35 walks.
  • Rizzo is sixth in homers in baseball and 10th in RBI.
  • DJ LeMahieu is hitting .264 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 31 walks.
  • Gleyber Torres is hitting .250 with 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 16 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Seth Brown is batting .226 this season with a team-high 10 home runs and 36 RBI.
  • Brown ranks 56th in homers and 54th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Sean Murphy has 53 hits and an OBP of .296 to go with a slugging percentage of .397 this season.
  • Murphy is 85th in homers and 103rd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Tony Kemp leads Oakland with a .227 batting average while slugging two homers and driving in 12 runs.
  • Elvis Andrus is batting .216 with an OBP of .276 and a slugging percentage of .330 this season.

Yankees and Athletics Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/22/2022

Rays

W 5-4

Away

6/23/2022

Astros

W 7-6

Home

6/24/2022

Astros

L 3-1

Home

6/25/2022

Astros

L 3-0

Home

6/26/2022

Astros

W 6-3

Home

6/27/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/28/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/29/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/30/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/1/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/2/2022

Guardians

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/22/2022

Mariners

L 9-0

Home

6/23/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Home

6/24/2022

Royals

L 3-1

Away

6/25/2022

Royals

W 9-7

Away

6/26/2022

Royals

W 5-3

Away

6/27/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/28/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/29/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/30/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/1/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/2/2022

Mariners

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
27
2022

Oakland Athletics at New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
