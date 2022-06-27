How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 6/27/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals will play Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, June 27, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Nationals vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Nationals' .251 batting average is eighth-best in the majors.
- The Nationals rank 21st in runs scored with 302, 4.0 per game.
- The Nationals are 12th in the league with a .318 on-base percentage.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 263 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .288 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
Nationals Impact Players
- The Nationals are lead in runs batted in by Josh Bell with a mark of 46, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .312.
- Among all batters in baseball, Bell's home runs rank him 49th, and his RBI tally puts him 17th.
- Soto's 14 home runs pace his team.
- Soto ranks 25th in homers and 93rd in RBI so far this year.
- Nelson Cruz is batting .252 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 31 walks.
- Cesar Hernandez has 16 doubles, two triples and 20 walks while hitting .263.
Pirates Impact Players
- Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs (12) and runs batted in (25) this season while batting .254.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Reynolds' home run total is 41st and his RBI tally ranks 147th.
- Hayes is batting .263 to lead Pittsburgh, while adding three homers and 24 runs batted in this season.
- Hayes is 241st among all batters in the majors in homers, and 154th in RBI.
- Daniel Vogelbach has 39 hits this season and a slash line of .215/.306/.414.
- Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (25) this season. He's batting .249 while slugging .426.
Nationals and Pirates Schedules
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/21/2022
Orioles
W 3-0
Away
6/22/2022
Orioles
L 7-0
Away
6/24/2022
Rangers
W 2-1
Away
6/25/2022
Rangers
L 3-2
Away
6/26/2022
Rangers
W 6-4
Away
6/27/2022
Pirates
-
Home
6/28/2022
Pirates
-
Home
6/29/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/1/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/2/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/3/2022
Marlins
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/22/2022
Cubs
L 14-5
Home
6/23/2022
Cubs
W 8-7
Home
6/24/2022
Rays
L 4-3
Away
6/25/2022
Rays
L 6-5
Away
6/26/2022
Rays
L 4-2
Away
6/27/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/28/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/29/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/30/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/1/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/2/2022
Brewers
-
Home
