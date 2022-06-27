How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 6/27/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) runs the bases on his way to scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals will play Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Nationals vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Nationals' .251 batting average is eighth-best in the majors.
  • The Nationals rank 21st in runs scored with 302, 4.0 per game.
  • The Nationals are 12th in the league with a .318 on-base percentage.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 263 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .288 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Nationals Impact Players

  • The Nationals are lead in runs batted in by Josh Bell with a mark of 46, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .312.
  • Among all batters in baseball, Bell's home runs rank him 49th, and his RBI tally puts him 17th.
  • Soto's 14 home runs pace his team.
  • Soto ranks 25th in homers and 93rd in RBI so far this year.
  • Nelson Cruz is batting .252 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 31 walks.
  • Cesar Hernandez has 16 doubles, two triples and 20 walks while hitting .263.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs (12) and runs batted in (25) this season while batting .254.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Reynolds' home run total is 41st and his RBI tally ranks 147th.
  • Hayes is batting .263 to lead Pittsburgh, while adding three homers and 24 runs batted in this season.
  • Hayes is 241st among all batters in the majors in homers, and 154th in RBI.
  • Daniel Vogelbach has 39 hits this season and a slash line of .215/.306/.414.
  • Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (25) this season. He's batting .249 while slugging .426.

Nationals and Pirates Schedules

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/21/2022

Orioles

W 3-0

Away

6/22/2022

Orioles

L 7-0

Away

6/24/2022

Rangers

W 2-1

Away

6/25/2022

Rangers

L 3-2

Away

6/26/2022

Rangers

W 6-4

Away

6/27/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/28/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/29/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/1/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/2/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/3/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/22/2022

Cubs

L 14-5

Home

6/23/2022

Cubs

W 8-7

Home

6/24/2022

Rays

L 4-3

Away

6/25/2022

Rays

L 6-5

Away

6/26/2022

Rays

L 4-2

Away

6/27/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/28/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/29/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/30/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/1/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/2/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
27
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
