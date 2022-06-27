How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/27/2022

Skip to main content

Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) runs the bases on his way to scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Nationals and Pittsburgh Pirates will send Erick Fedde and Miguel Yajure, respectively, to the mound when the two squads square off on Monday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, June 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Nationals vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Nationals have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.251).
  • The Nationals are the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball averaging four runs per game (302 total).
  • The Nationals rank 12th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 263 (3.7 per game).
  • The Pirates have an OBP of just .288 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Nationals Impact Players

  • The Nationals are lead in runs batted in by Josh Bell with a mark of 46, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .312.
  • Bell's home runs rank him 49th in the majors, and he is 17th in RBI.
  • Juan Soto has a team-high 14 home runs.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Soto is 25th in homers and 93rd in RBI.
  • Nelson Cruz is batting .252 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 31 walks.
  • Cesar Hernandez has 16 doubles, two triples and 20 walks while batting .263.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds is batting .254 this season with a team-high 12 home runs and 25 RBI.
  • In all of MLB, Reynolds is 41st in homers and 147th in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting with a .263 average while slugging three homers and driving in 24 runs.
  • Overall, Hayes is 240th in home runs and 154th in RBI this year.
  • Daniel Vogelbach has 39 hits this season and a slash line of .215/.306/.414.
  • Michael Chavis is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .249 average, eight homers and 25 RBI.

Nationals and Pirates Schedules

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/21/2022

Orioles

W 3-0

Away

6/22/2022

Orioles

L 7-0

Away

6/24/2022

Rangers

W 2-1

Away

6/25/2022

Rangers

L 3-2

Away

6/26/2022

Rangers

W 6-4

Away

6/27/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/28/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/29/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/1/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/2/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/3/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/22/2022

Cubs

L 14-5

Home

6/23/2022

Cubs

W 8-7

Home

6/24/2022

Rays

L 4-3

Away

6/25/2022

Rays

L 6-5

Away

6/26/2022

Rays

L 4-2

Away

6/27/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/28/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/29/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/30/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/1/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/2/2022

Brewers

-

Home

