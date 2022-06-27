How to Watch White Sox at Angels

The White Sox go for their second win in a row when they take on the Angels in the first game of their three-game set

The White Sox snapped a four-game losing streak on Sunday when Dylan Cease pitched a gem, striking out 13 in a big 4-3 win over the Orioles.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels Today:

Game Date: June 27, 2022

Game Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox had lost the first three games against Baltimore and needed a win to avoid an embarrassing four-game sweep against the last-place Orioles.

They got the much-needed win but now hit the road for six games against the Angels and Giants.

The White Sox head out west 34-37 and are chasing the Guardians and Twins in an AL Central that most people thought they would run away with.

The Angels will be looking to extend the White Sox's tough times and get a big win in the opener as they try and win their second straight game.

The Angels also avoided being swept on Sunday when they beat the Mariners 2-1. The win, though, was just their second in the last six games as they continue to struggle since having their best start in team history.

The Angels have fallen to 35-40 on the year and they sit behind both the Astros and Rangers in the AL West.

