How to Watch White Sox at Angels

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The White Sox go for their second win in a row when they take on the Angels in the first game of their three-game set

The White Sox snapped a four-game losing streak on Sunday when Dylan Cease pitched a gem, striking out 13 in a big 4-3 win over the Orioles.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels Today:

Game Date: June 27, 2022

Game Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The White Sox had lost the first three games against Baltimore and needed a win to avoid an embarrassing four-game sweep against the last-place Orioles.

They got the much-needed win but now hit the road for six games against the Angels and Giants.

The White Sox head out west 34-37 and are chasing the Guardians and Twins in an AL Central that most people thought they would run away with.

The Angels will be looking to extend the White Sox's tough times and get a big win in the opener as they try and win their second straight game.

The Angels also avoided being swept on Sunday when they beat the Mariners 2-1. The win, though, was just their second in the last six games as they continue to struggle since having their best start in team history.

The Angels have fallen to 35-40 on the year and they sit behind both the Astros and Rangers in the AL West.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
27
2022

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
9:38
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 20, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) is greeted by right fielder Andrew Vaughn (25) after hitting a two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Angels

By Adam Childs7 minutes ago
Jun 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrates after scoring on a RBI single by shortstop Trea Turner (not pictured) in the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Dodgers at Rockies

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
John Cena
WWE

How to Watch WWE Monday Night Raw: John Cena 20th Anniversary

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jun 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) runs the bases on his way to scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 6/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jun 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) runs the bases on his way to scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jun 25, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Lou Trivino (62) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (12) after beating the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 6/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jun 25, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Lou Trivino (62) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (12) after beating the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jun 23, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates after hitting a game winning RBI single in the ninth inning to defeat the Houston Astros 7-6 at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Yankees

By Ben Macaluso2 hours ago
Boston Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Blue Jays

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy