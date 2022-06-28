Athletics at Yankees stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Athletics at Yankees: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Yankees go for their third straight win on Tuesday when they play the Athletics in the second of a three-game series.

Arguably the best team in the majors, the New York Yankees took on the Oakland Athletics (respectively known as the worst team) and got the win on Monday night.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at New York Yankees Today:

Game Date: June 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

The Yankees improved to 54-20 on the season, but they had to work to get the win. They trailed the Athletics 5-1 after three innings but got a single run in the fourth and fifth to cut the lead to two.

They finally took the lead in the seventh when they exploded for six runs and they held the A's scoreless the rest of the way to get the 9-5 win.

The loss kept the A's from winning their third straight game for the first time since the beginning of May.

It has been a tough season for the A's who now have a league-worst 50 losses on the year and are nine games back of the Mariners in the AL West for fourth place.

Scoring runs have been a problem for the A's lately as they recently went through an 11-game stretch where they scored two or fewer runs in eight of those games.

Tuesday, they will look to find those bats, but it won't be easy against a Yankees team who leads the league in ERA.

Jun 27, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) is greeted by first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after scoring a run during the seventh against the Oakland Athletics inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
