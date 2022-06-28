How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

Jun 24, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a sacrifice fly ball to drive in a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves take the field on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park against Zack Wheeler, who gets the start for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Tuesday, June 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Phillies vs. Braves Batting Stats

The Phillies have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.247).

The Phillies score the sixth-most runs in baseball (352 total, 4.8 per game).

The Phillies are 14th in the league with an on-base percentage of .316.

The Braves rank 12th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.

The Braves have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 349.

The Braves have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

Phillies Impact Players

Kyle Schwarber has racked up a team-best 21 home runs.

Schwarber's home runs place him fifth in baseball, and he ranks 17th in RBI.

Rhys Hoskins is hitting .245 with 13 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 36 walks.

Hoskins ranks 33rd in home runs in the majors and 50th in RBI.

Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .252 with 17 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks.

J.T. Realmuto has 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 21 walks while hitting .237.

Braves Impact Players

Dansby Swanson leads Atlanta in runs batted in with 43 while batting .301, which is also best on the team.

Swanson's home run total puts him 33rd in the big leagues, and he ranks 28th in RBI.

Olson has collected 70 hits this season and has an OBP of .349. He's slugging .459 on the year.

Olson is currently 58th in homers and 31st in RBI in the major leagues.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta in home runs (18) and runs batted in (43) this season while batting .249.

Marcell Ozuna is batting .227 with an OBP of .279 and a slugging percentage of .414 this season.

Phillies and Braves Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/22/2022 Rangers L 4-2 Away 6/23/2022 Padres W 6-2 Away 6/24/2022 Padres L 1-0 Away 6/25/2022 Padres W 4-2 Away 6/26/2022 Padres W 8-5 Away 6/28/2022 Braves - Home 6/29/2022 Braves - Home 6/30/2022 Braves - Home 7/1/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/2/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/3/2022 Cardinals - Home

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/22/2022 Giants W 4-3 Home 6/23/2022 Giants W 7-6 Home 6/24/2022 Dodgers L 4-1 Home 6/25/2022 Dodgers W 5-3 Home 6/26/2022 Dodgers L 5-3 Home 6/28/2022 Phillies - Away 6/29/2022 Phillies - Away 6/30/2022 Phillies - Away 7/1/2022 Reds - Away 7/2/2022 Reds - Away 7/3/2022 Reds - Away

