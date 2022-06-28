How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/27/2022

Skip to main content

Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

June 25, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Taylor Trammell (20) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles will play on Monday at T-Mobile Park, at 10:10 PM ET, with Julio Rodriguez and Austin Hays among those expected to produce at the plate.

Mariners vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mariners vs. Orioles Batting Stats

  • The Mariners' .234 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.
  • The Mariners are the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging four runs per game (293 total).
  • The Mariners' .319 on-base percentage is 11th in baseball.
  • The Orioles have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
  • The Orioles have scored the 21st-most runs in the league this season with 302 (4.1 per game).
  • The Orioles have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.297).

Mariners Impact Players

  • Rodriguez is batting .269 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
  • Rodriguez is 49th in homers and 60th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • J.P. Crawford is batting .266 with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 30 walks.
  • Of all major league hitters, Crawford is 163rd in home runs and 190th in RBI.
  • Jesse Winker is batting .230 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 48 walks.
  • Adam Frazier is batting .224 with 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 27 walks.

Orioles Impact Players

  • Hays is batting .280 for Baltimore with a team-high 44 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Hays' home run total is 56th and his RBI tally is 26th.
  • Cedric Mullins has collected 74 hits this season and has an OBP of .307. He's slugging .378 on the year.
  • Mullins is 131st in home runs and 120th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Anthony Santander leads Baltimore in home runs with 13. He's driven in 36 runs and is slugging .424.
  • Ryan Mountcastle has collected 66 hits this season and has an OBP of .304. He's slugging .470 on the year.

Mariners and Orioles Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/22/2022

Athletics

W 9-0

Away

6/23/2022

Athletics

W 2-1

Away

6/24/2022

Angels

W 4-3

Away

6/25/2022

Angels

W 5-3

Away

6/26/2022

Angels

L 2-1

Away

6/27/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/28/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/29/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/30/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/1/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/2/2022

Athletics

-

Home

Orioles

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/22/2022

Nationals

W 7-0

Home

6/23/2022

White Sox

W 4-0

Away

6/24/2022

White Sox

W 4-1

Away

6/25/2022

White Sox

W 6-2

Away

6/26/2022

White Sox

L 4-3

Away

6/27/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/28/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/29/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/1/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/2/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/3/2022

Twins

-

Away

How To Watch

June
27
2022

Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
