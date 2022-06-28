How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/27/2022

June 25, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Taylor Trammell (20) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles will play on Monday at T-Mobile Park, at 10:10 PM ET, with Julio Rodriguez and Austin Hays among those expected to produce at the plate.

Mariners vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, June 27, 2022

Monday, June 27, 2022 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Mariners vs. Orioles Batting Stats

The Mariners' .234 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.

The Mariners are the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging four runs per game (293 total).

The Mariners' .319 on-base percentage is 11th in baseball.

The Orioles have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

The Orioles have scored the 21st-most runs in the league this season with 302 (4.1 per game).

The Orioles have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.297).

Mariners Impact Players

Rodriguez is batting .269 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 22 walks.

Rodriguez is 49th in homers and 60th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

J.P. Crawford is batting .266 with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 30 walks.

Of all major league hitters, Crawford is 163rd in home runs and 190th in RBI.

Jesse Winker is batting .230 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 48 walks.

Adam Frazier is batting .224 with 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 27 walks.

Orioles Impact Players

Hays is batting .280 for Baltimore with a team-high 44 RBI.

Among all hitters in MLB, Hays' home run total is 56th and his RBI tally is 26th.

Cedric Mullins has collected 74 hits this season and has an OBP of .307. He's slugging .378 on the year.

Mullins is 131st in home runs and 120th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Anthony Santander leads Baltimore in home runs with 13. He's driven in 36 runs and is slugging .424.

Ryan Mountcastle has collected 66 hits this season and has an OBP of .304. He's slugging .470 on the year.

Mariners and Orioles Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/22/2022 Athletics W 9-0 Away 6/23/2022 Athletics W 2-1 Away 6/24/2022 Angels W 4-3 Away 6/25/2022 Angels W 5-3 Away 6/26/2022 Angels L 2-1 Away 6/27/2022 Orioles - Home 6/28/2022 Orioles - Home 6/29/2022 Orioles - Home 6/30/2022 Athletics - Home 7/1/2022 Athletics - Home 7/2/2022 Athletics - Home

Orioles

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/22/2022 Nationals W 7-0 Home 6/23/2022 White Sox W 4-0 Away 6/24/2022 White Sox W 4-1 Away 6/25/2022 White Sox W 6-2 Away 6/26/2022 White Sox L 4-3 Away 6/27/2022 Mariners - Away 6/28/2022 Mariners - Away 6/29/2022 Mariners - Away 7/1/2022 Twins - Away 7/2/2022 Twins - Away 7/3/2022 Twins - Away

