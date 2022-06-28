How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/27/2022

Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles will play on Monday at T-Mobile Park, at 10:10 PM ET, with Julio Rodriguez and Austin Hays among those expected to produce at the plate.
Mariners vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, June 27, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Mariners vs. Orioles Batting Stats
- The Mariners' .234 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.
- The Mariners are the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging four runs per game (293 total).
- The Mariners' .319 on-base percentage is 11th in baseball.
- The Orioles have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- The Orioles have scored the 21st-most runs in the league this season with 302 (4.1 per game).
- The Orioles have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.297).
Mariners Impact Players
- Rodriguez is batting .269 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
- Rodriguez is 49th in homers and 60th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- J.P. Crawford is batting .266 with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 30 walks.
- Of all major league hitters, Crawford is 163rd in home runs and 190th in RBI.
- Jesse Winker is batting .230 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 48 walks.
- Adam Frazier is batting .224 with 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 27 walks.
Orioles Impact Players
- Hays is batting .280 for Baltimore with a team-high 44 RBI.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Hays' home run total is 56th and his RBI tally is 26th.
- Cedric Mullins has collected 74 hits this season and has an OBP of .307. He's slugging .378 on the year.
- Mullins is 131st in home runs and 120th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Anthony Santander leads Baltimore in home runs with 13. He's driven in 36 runs and is slugging .424.
- Ryan Mountcastle has collected 66 hits this season and has an OBP of .304. He's slugging .470 on the year.
Mariners and Orioles Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/22/2022
Athletics
W 9-0
Away
6/23/2022
Athletics
W 2-1
Away
6/24/2022
Angels
W 4-3
Away
6/25/2022
Angels
W 5-3
Away
6/26/2022
Angels
L 2-1
Away
6/27/2022
Orioles
-
Home
6/28/2022
Orioles
-
Home
6/29/2022
Orioles
-
Home
6/30/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/1/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/2/2022
Athletics
-
Home
Orioles
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/22/2022
Nationals
W 7-0
Home
6/23/2022
White Sox
W 4-0
Away
6/24/2022
White Sox
W 4-1
Away
6/25/2022
White Sox
W 6-2
Away
6/26/2022
White Sox
L 4-3
Away
6/27/2022
Mariners
-
Away
6/28/2022
Mariners
-
Away
6/29/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/1/2022
Twins
-
Away
7/2/2022
Twins
-
Away
7/3/2022
Twins
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
27
2022
Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners
TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)