Red Sox at Blue Jays stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Blue Jays go for the series victory with a win over the Red Sox tonight.

The Boston Red Sox have shot up to the top of the Wild Card standings despite a tough start to the season. Each Wild Card spot is held by a member of the AL East including the Toronto Blue Jays. Before the loss to Toronto on Monday, Boston had won seven games in a row. Toronto had lost its last three series. The Red Sox will try to change that trend with a win tonight.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Today:

Game Date: June 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

The first game of this series was nearly a shutout for Toronto. Blue Jay's starter Kevin Gausman had a brilliant performance Monday. Gausman went seven innings without giving up a run and struck out 10. The Red Sox scored two in the ninth, but Toronto won easily behind three homers, 7-2. These two have already played eight times this year, with Toronto taking the series 6-2.

Toronto will look to keep up its dominance tonight by starting Ross Stripling. The righty is 4-2 with a 3.08 ERA. Boston will start Michael Wacha, who is having a fantastic season going 6-1 with a 2.34 ERA.

