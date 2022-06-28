How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

Jun 24, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) rounds third base to score a run against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs and Rafael Ortega will square off against Albert Almora Jr. and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 8:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Tuesday, June 28, 2022 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cubs vs. Reds Batting Stats

The Cubs rank 13th in MLB with a .244 batting average.

The Cubs have the No. 20 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (310 total runs).

The Cubs rank 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .320.

The Reds rank 17th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

The Reds have scored the 17th-most runs in the league this season with 314 (4.4 per game).

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .308 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ paces the Cubs with a .279 batting average.

Happ ranks 88th in homers and 55th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Willson Contreras has 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 29 walks while batting .268.

Contreras ranks 42nd in home runs and 98th in RBI in the big leagues.

Patrick Wisdom paces the Cubs in home runs (14) and runs batted in (37).

Nico Hoerner is hitting .295 with six doubles, three triples, four home runs and eight walks.

Reds Impact Players

Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati in home runs (15) and runs batted in (38) this season while batting .268.

Drury is 19th in home runs and 42nd in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.

Kyle Farmer is a key run producer for Cincinnati with a .282 average, five homers and 38 RBI.

Farmer is 165th in homers and 42nd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Tommy Pham has 57 hits this season and a slash line of .245/.339/.412.

Joey Votto has collected 40 hits this season and has an OBP of .333. He's slugging .372 on the year.

Cubs and Reds Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/22/2022 Pirates W 14-5 Away 6/23/2022 Pirates L 8-7 Away 6/24/2022 Cardinals W 3-0 Away 6/25/2022 Cardinals L 5-3 Away 6/26/2022 Cardinals W 6-5 Away 6/28/2022 Reds - Home 6/29/2022 Reds - Home 6/30/2022 Reds - Home 7/1/2022 Red Sox - Home 7/2/2022 Red Sox - Home 7/3/2022 Red Sox - Home

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/22/2022 Dodgers L 8-4 Home 6/23/2022 Dodgers L 10-5 Home 6/24/2022 Giants W 4-2 Away 6/25/2022 Giants L 9-2 Away 6/26/2022 Giants W 10-3 Away 6/28/2022 Cubs - Away 6/29/2022 Cubs - Away 6/30/2022 Cubs - Away 7/1/2022 Braves - Home 7/2/2022 Braves - Home 7/3/2022 Braves - Home

