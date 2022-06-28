How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 24, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) rounds third base to score a run against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs and Rafael Ortega will square off against Albert Almora Jr. and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 8:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Cubs vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Cubs rank 13th in MLB with a .244 batting average.
  • The Cubs have the No. 20 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (310 total runs).
  • The Cubs rank 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .320.
  • The Reds rank 17th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
  • The Reds have scored the 17th-most runs in the league this season with 314 (4.4 per game).
  • The Reds have an on-base percentage of .308 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ paces the Cubs with a .279 batting average.
  • Happ ranks 88th in homers and 55th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Willson Contreras has 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 29 walks while batting .268.
  • Contreras ranks 42nd in home runs and 98th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Patrick Wisdom paces the Cubs in home runs (14) and runs batted in (37).
  • Nico Hoerner is hitting .295 with six doubles, three triples, four home runs and eight walks.

Reds Impact Players

  • Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati in home runs (15) and runs batted in (38) this season while batting .268.
  • Drury is 19th in home runs and 42nd in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
  • Kyle Farmer is a key run producer for Cincinnati with a .282 average, five homers and 38 RBI.
  • Farmer is 165th in homers and 42nd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Tommy Pham has 57 hits this season and a slash line of .245/.339/.412.
  • Joey Votto has collected 40 hits this season and has an OBP of .333. He's slugging .372 on the year.

Cubs and Reds Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/22/2022

Pirates

W 14-5

Away

6/23/2022

Pirates

L 8-7

Away

6/24/2022

Cardinals

W 3-0

Away

6/25/2022

Cardinals

L 5-3

Away

6/26/2022

Cardinals

W 6-5

Away

6/28/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/29/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/30/2022

Reds

-

Home

7/1/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

7/2/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

7/3/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/22/2022

Dodgers

L 8-4

Home

6/23/2022

Dodgers

L 10-5

Home

6/24/2022

Giants

W 4-2

Away

6/25/2022

Giants

L 9-2

Away

6/26/2022

Giants

W 10-3

Away

6/28/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/29/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/30/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/1/2022

Braves

-

Home

7/2/2022

Braves

-

Home

7/3/2022

Braves

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
28
2022

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
