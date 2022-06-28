How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/27/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 26, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) closes his eyes as he reacts to a fly out in the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels will try to defeat Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium on Monday at 9:38 PM ET.

Angels vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Angels vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Angels rank 19th in the majors with a .237 batting average.
  • The Angels have the No. 15 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (315 total runs).
  • The Angels are 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .306.
  • The White Sox's .252 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.
  • The White Sox have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 294 (4.1 per game).
  • The White Sox have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).

Angels Impact Players

  • Trout paces the Angels with 22 homers while posting a team-best batting average of .291.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Trout ranks second in homers and 21st in RBI.
  • Shohei Ohtani has driven in the most runs for the Angels with 47 runs batted in.
  • Ohtani ranks 17th in home runs and 14th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Taylor Ward is batting .310 with nine doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks.
  • Jared Walsh is batting .257 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 14 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Abreu leads Chicago with nine home runs this season. He's batting .267 with 32 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Abreu is 71st in homers and 77th in RBI.
  • Luis Robert leads Chicago in runs batted in (36) this season. He's batting .294 while slugging .421.
  • Among all major league hitters, Robert is 102nd in home runs and 54th in RBI.
  • Andrew Vaughn is batting .311 to lead Chicago, while adding seven homers and 32 runs batted in this season.
  • Tim Anderson is batting .339 with an OBP of .376 and a slugging percentage of .468 this season.

Angels and White Sox Schedules

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/21/2022

Royals

L 12-11

Home

6/22/2022

Royals

W 5-0

Home

6/24/2022

Mariners

L 4-3

Home

6/25/2022

Mariners

L 5-3

Home

6/26/2022

Mariners

W 2-1

Home

6/27/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/28/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/29/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/1/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/2/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/3/2022

Astros

-

Away

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/22/2022

Blue Jays

L 9-5

Home

6/23/2022

Orioles

L 4-0

Home

6/24/2022

Orioles

L 4-1

Home

6/25/2022

Orioles

L 6-2

Home

6/26/2022

Orioles

W 4-3

Home

6/27/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/28/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/29/2022

Angels

-

Away

7/1/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/2/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/3/2022

Giants

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
27
2022

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:38
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
