How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/27/2022

Jun 26, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) closes his eyes as he reacts to a fly out in the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels will try to defeat Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium on Monday at 9:38 PM ET.

Angels vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, June 27, 2022

Monday, June 27, 2022 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Angels vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Angels rank 19th in the majors with a .237 batting average.

The Angels have the No. 15 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (315 total runs).

The Angels are 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .306.

The White Sox's .252 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

The White Sox have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 294 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).

Angels Impact Players

Trout paces the Angels with 22 homers while posting a team-best batting average of .291.

Among all hitters in MLB, Trout ranks second in homers and 21st in RBI.

Shohei Ohtani has driven in the most runs for the Angels with 47 runs batted in.

Ohtani ranks 17th in home runs and 14th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Taylor Ward is batting .310 with nine doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks.

Jared Walsh is batting .257 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 14 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

Abreu leads Chicago with nine home runs this season. He's batting .267 with 32 RBI.

Among all hitters in the majors, Abreu is 71st in homers and 77th in RBI.

Luis Robert leads Chicago in runs batted in (36) this season. He's batting .294 while slugging .421.

Among all major league hitters, Robert is 102nd in home runs and 54th in RBI.

Andrew Vaughn is batting .311 to lead Chicago, while adding seven homers and 32 runs batted in this season.

Tim Anderson is batting .339 with an OBP of .376 and a slugging percentage of .468 this season.

Angels and White Sox Schedules

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/21/2022 Royals L 12-11 Home 6/22/2022 Royals W 5-0 Home 6/24/2022 Mariners L 4-3 Home 6/25/2022 Mariners L 5-3 Home 6/26/2022 Mariners W 2-1 Home 6/27/2022 White Sox - Home 6/28/2022 White Sox - Home 6/29/2022 White Sox - Home 7/1/2022 Astros - Away 7/2/2022 Astros - Away 7/3/2022 Astros - Away

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/22/2022 Blue Jays L 9-5 Home 6/23/2022 Orioles L 4-0 Home 6/24/2022 Orioles L 4-1 Home 6/25/2022 Orioles L 6-2 Home 6/26/2022 Orioles W 4-3 Home 6/27/2022 Angels - Away 6/28/2022 Angels - Away 6/29/2022 Angels - Away 7/1/2022 Giants - Away 7/2/2022 Giants - Away 7/3/2022 Giants - Away

