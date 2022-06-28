How to Watch White Sox at Angels: MLB online stream, TV channel

The Angels look to win the series against the White Sox on Tuesday.

Both of these teams aren't having the seasons many expected, but it is obvious that they are still showing fight. The Los Angeles Angels go for their third straight win, while the Chicago White Sox try to rebound after a rough patch.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels Today:

Game Date: June 28, 2022

Game Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Noah Syndergaard pitched a great game to earn the victory on Monday. The Angels won 4-3, getting a go-ahead double from Taylor Ward. Syndergaard went seven innings with seven strikeouts, while giving up three runs. The win also broke up a four-game losing streak for Syndergaard.

The White Sox have lost five of their last six games and look to turn that around by starting Johnny Cueto. The veteran right-hander debuted with the club in May. He is 1-4, but has a solid 3.19 ERA. The Angels will see if they can get as good of a performance from Chase Silseth as they did with Syndergaard. Silseth is 1-2 with a 4.96 ERA.

Regional restrictions may apply.