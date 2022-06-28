How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

Jun 24, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) rounds third base to score a run against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs hit the field against Kyle Farmer and the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Tuesday, June 28, 2022 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Cubs vs. Reds Batting Stats

The Cubs have the 13th-ranked batting average in the league (.244).

The Cubs are the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.2 runs per game (310 total).

The Cubs rank 10th in the league with an on-base percentage of .320.

The Reds have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

The Reds rank 17th in the league with 314 total runs scored this season.

The Reds have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ paces the Cubs with a .279 batting average.

Of all hitters in the majors, Happ's home runs rank him 88th, and his RBI tally puts him 55th.

Willson Contreras has 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .268.

Contreras is 42nd in home runs and 98th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Patrick Wisdom has been a significant run producer for the Cubs with 14 home runs and 37 runs batted in.

Hoerner has six doubles, three triples, four home runs and eight walks while batting .295.

Reds Impact Players

Brandon Drury is batting .268 this season with a team-high 15 home runs and 38 RBI.

In all of the major leagues, Drury is 19th in home runs and 42nd in RBI.

Farmer is a key run producer for Cincinnati with a .282 average, five homers and 38 RBI.

Farmer ranks 165th in home runs and 42nd in RBI among all major league batters this season.

Tommy Pham has collected 57 base hits, an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .412 this season.

Joey Votto has 40 hits and an OBP of .333 to go with a slugging percentage of .372 this season.

Cubs and Reds Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/22/2022 Pirates W 14-5 Away 6/23/2022 Pirates L 8-7 Away 6/24/2022 Cardinals W 3-0 Away 6/25/2022 Cardinals L 5-3 Away 6/26/2022 Cardinals W 6-5 Away 6/28/2022 Reds - Home 6/29/2022 Reds - Home 6/30/2022 Reds - Home 7/1/2022 Red Sox - Home 7/2/2022 Red Sox - Home 7/3/2022 Red Sox - Home

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/22/2022 Dodgers L 8-4 Home 6/23/2022 Dodgers L 10-5 Home 6/24/2022 Giants W 4-2 Away 6/25/2022 Giants L 9-2 Away 6/26/2022 Giants W 10-3 Away 6/28/2022 Cubs - Away 6/29/2022 Cubs - Away 6/30/2022 Cubs - Away 7/1/2022 Braves - Home 7/2/2022 Braves - Home 7/3/2022 Braves - Home

