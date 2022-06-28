How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

Skip to main content

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 24, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) rounds third base to score a run against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs hit the field against Kyle Farmer and the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cubs vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Cubs have the 13th-ranked batting average in the league (.244).
  • The Cubs are the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.2 runs per game (310 total).
  • The Cubs rank 10th in the league with an on-base percentage of .320.
  • The Reds have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
  • The Reds rank 17th in the league with 314 total runs scored this season.
  • The Reds have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ paces the Cubs with a .279 batting average.
  • Of all hitters in the majors, Happ's home runs rank him 88th, and his RBI tally puts him 55th.
  • Willson Contreras has 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .268.
  • Contreras is 42nd in home runs and 98th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Patrick Wisdom has been a significant run producer for the Cubs with 14 home runs and 37 runs batted in.
  • Hoerner has six doubles, three triples, four home runs and eight walks while batting .295.

Reds Impact Players

  • Brandon Drury is batting .268 this season with a team-high 15 home runs and 38 RBI.
  • In all of the major leagues, Drury is 19th in home runs and 42nd in RBI.
  • Farmer is a key run producer for Cincinnati with a .282 average, five homers and 38 RBI.
  • Farmer ranks 165th in home runs and 42nd in RBI among all major league batters this season.
  • Tommy Pham has collected 57 base hits, an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .412 this season.
  • Joey Votto has 40 hits and an OBP of .333 to go with a slugging percentage of .372 this season.

Cubs and Reds Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/22/2022

Pirates

W 14-5

Away

6/23/2022

Pirates

L 8-7

Away

6/24/2022

Cardinals

W 3-0

Away

6/25/2022

Cardinals

L 5-3

Away

6/26/2022

Cardinals

W 6-5

Away

6/28/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/29/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/30/2022

Reds

-

Home

7/1/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

7/2/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

7/3/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/22/2022

Dodgers

L 8-4

Home

6/23/2022

Dodgers

L 10-5

Home

6/24/2022

Giants

W 4-2

Away

6/25/2022

Giants

L 9-2

Away

6/26/2022

Giants

W 10-3

Away

6/28/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/29/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/30/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/1/2022

Braves

-

Home

7/2/2022

Braves

-

Home

7/3/2022

Braves

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
28
2022

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
