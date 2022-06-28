Reds at Cubs stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Reds at Cubs: MLB Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Reds head to Chicago for a three-game series with their NL Central rival Cubs on Tuesday night.

The Cincinnati Reds head to Chicago to face the Cubs, fresh off a huge series win in San Francisco over the weekend. The Reds won game one 4-2, but dropped the middle game 9-2. They bounced back on Sunday to score seven runs in the third inning to run away with a 10-3 win.

The series win in San Francisco came after they had lost seven in a row coming into that series.

The Cubs split the first two games with the Cardinals and saw themselves down 5-0 after three innings in the finale. 

The Cubs responded by scoring five times in the top of the fourth and then winning the game in the 10th when Willson Contreras got his third RBI of the day with a. run-scoring single.

This will be the Reds' first trip to Chicago this year but the second series against the Cubs. 

The two teams split a four-game set in Cincinnati at the end of May, with the Cubs winning the first two before the Reds won the final two.

Jun 24, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) rounds third base to score a run against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
