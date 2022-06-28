How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

Jun 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (6) celebrates with manager Dave Roberts (30) after scoring against the Atlanta Braves in the tenth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 28, 2022

8:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dodgers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Dodgers' .251 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.

The Dodgers are the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 5.1 runs per game (364 total).

The Dodgers' .328 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.

No team has a better batting average than the .261 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.

The Rockies have scored the 13th-most runs in the league this season with 329 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freeman is batting .304 with 24 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 37 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .388.

Freeman ranks 87th in homers and 17th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Trea Turner has 54 runs batted in while batting .312. Both lead his team.

Turner is 58th in home runs and sixth in RBI among major league hitters this year.

Will Smith has 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .258.

Justin Turner is batting .216 with 20 doubles, four home runs and 26 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

Cron leads Colorado in home runs (17) and runs batted in (54) this season while batting .294.

Cron's home run total places him 13th in the big leagues, and he ranks sixth in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon has 68 hits and an OBP of .311 to go with a slugging percentage of .455 this season.

Blackmon is currently 42nd in homers and 33rd in RBI in the major leagues.

Connor Joe has 75 hits this season and a slash line of .281/.377/.404.

Brendan Rodgers has collected 64 hits this season and has an OBP of .303. He's slugging .409 on the year.

Dodgers and Rockies Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/23/2022 Reds W 10-5 Away 6/24/2022 Braves W 4-1 Away 6/25/2022 Braves L 5-3 Away 6/26/2022 Braves W 5-3 Away 6/27/2022 Rockies L 4-0 Away 6/28/2022 Rockies - Away 6/29/2022 Rockies - Away 6/30/2022 Padres - Home 7/1/2022 Padres - Home 7/2/2022 Padres - Home 7/3/2022 Padres - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/23/2022 Marlins L 3-2 Away 6/24/2022 Twins W 1-0 Away 6/25/2022 Twins L 6-0 Away 6/26/2022 Twins L 6-3 Away 6/27/2022 Dodgers W 4-0 Home 6/28/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/29/2022 Dodgers - Home 7/1/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/2/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/3/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/4/2022 Dodgers - Away

