How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (6) celebrates with manager Dave Roberts (30) after scoring against the Atlanta Braves in the tenth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers' .251 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Dodgers are the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 5.1 runs per game (364 total).
  • The Dodgers' .328 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.
  • No team has a better batting average than the .261 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.
  • The Rockies have scored the 13th-most runs in the league this season with 329 (4.4 per game).
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freeman is batting .304 with 24 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 37 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .388.
  • Freeman ranks 87th in homers and 17th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Trea Turner has 54 runs batted in while batting .312. Both lead his team.
  • Turner is 58th in home runs and sixth in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Will Smith has 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .258.
  • Justin Turner is batting .216 with 20 doubles, four home runs and 26 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads Colorado in home runs (17) and runs batted in (54) this season while batting .294.
  • Cron's home run total places him 13th in the big leagues, and he ranks sixth in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon has 68 hits and an OBP of .311 to go with a slugging percentage of .455 this season.
  • Blackmon is currently 42nd in homers and 33rd in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Connor Joe has 75 hits this season and a slash line of .281/.377/.404.
  • Brendan Rodgers has collected 64 hits this season and has an OBP of .303. He's slugging .409 on the year.

Dodgers and Rockies Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/23/2022

Reds

W 10-5

Away

6/24/2022

Braves

W 4-1

Away

6/25/2022

Braves

L 5-3

Away

6/26/2022

Braves

W 5-3

Away

6/27/2022

Rockies

L 4-0

Away

6/28/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/29/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/30/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/1/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/2/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/3/2022

Padres

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/23/2022

Marlins

L 3-2

Away

6/24/2022

Twins

W 1-0

Away

6/25/2022

Twins

L 6-0

Away

6/26/2022

Twins

L 6-3

Away

6/27/2022

Dodgers

W 4-0

Home

6/28/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/29/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/1/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/2/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/3/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/4/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

