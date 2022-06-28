How to Watch Tigers at Giants: Live stream, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Tigers at Giants: MLB Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Tigers look to win two series in a row when they face the Giants for a two-game series on Tuesday.

The Detroit Tigers are in San Francisco for a quick two-game series against the Giants. The Tigers won their last series against the Diamondbacks, while the the Giants have lost four of their last five games.

The Giants are six games back in the National League West, but are looking to keep pace in the NL Wild Card race. They are just one game back of the last Wild Card spot.

How to Watch Detroit Tigers at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: June 28, 2022

Game Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream Detroit Tigers at San Francisco Giants on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Both clubs gave up a lot of runs in their last games, as Detroit lost 11-7 to Arizona, while the Giants lost 10-3 in the final game against Cincinnati to drop the series. Tyler Mahle got the best of San Francisco only giving up three runs and pitching into the seventh inning for his first win in more than a month. 

The Tigers nearly got a series sweep against Arizona as they were keeping pace until the sixth inning on Sunday when the Diamondbacks scored five runs and broke open the game. 

Carlos Rodon will be tasked to invigorate the Giants when he takes the mound. He has a 6-4 record with a standout 2.70 ERA. The lefty Tarik Skubal, who is 5-5 with a 3.63 ERA, will get the start for the Tigers.

Regional restrictions may apply.

