How to Watch Houston Astros vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

Houston Astros vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 24, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) is greeted by designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will attempt to take down Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros when the teams meet on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.237).
  • The Astros have the No. 21 offense in MLB action scoring 4.3 runs per game (309 total runs).
  • The Astros are 14th in the league with an on-base percentage of .316.
  • The Mets have a team batting average of .258 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.
  • The Mets are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking second with 365 total runs this season.
  • The Mets have the best on-base percentage (.329) in baseball this year.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alvarez leads the squad with a batting average of .312, while leading the Astros in home runs, with 22 and runs batted in with 54.
  • In all of baseball, Alvarez ranks second in homers and sixth in RBI.
  • Kyle Tucker is hitting .254 with 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 35 walks.
  • Tucker is 25th in homers and 13th in RBI so far this season.
  • Alex Bregman is batting .234 with 15 doubles, nine home runs and 44 walks.
  • Jose Altuve is hitting .275 with 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso leads New York in home runs (22) and runs batted in (69) this season while batting .281.
  • In all of baseball, Alonso ranks second in home runs and first in RBI.
  • Lindor is batting .246 with an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .426 this season.
  • Lindor is 42nd among all batters in the big leagues in homers, and fifth in RBI.
  • Starling Marte has 70 hits this season and a slash line of .272/.322/.432.
  • Jeff McNeil leads New York with a .327 batting average. He's also hit four homers and has 33 RBI.

Astros and Mets Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/22/2022

Mets

W 5-3

Home

6/23/2022

Yankees

L 7-6

Away

6/24/2022

Yankees

W 3-1

Away

6/25/2022

Yankees

W 3-0

Away

6/26/2022

Yankees

L 6-3

Away

6/28/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/29/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/30/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/1/2022

Angels

-

Home

7/2/2022

Angels

-

Home

7/3/2022

Angels

-

Home

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/21/2022

Astros

L 8-2

Away

6/22/2022

Astros

L 5-3

Away

6/24/2022

Marlins

W 5-3

Away

6/25/2022

Marlins

W 5-3

Away

6/26/2022

Marlins

L 3-2

Away

6/28/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/29/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/1/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/2/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/3/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/4/2022

Reds

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
28
2022

Houston Astros at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
