How to Watch Houston Astros vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

Jun 24, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) is greeted by designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will attempt to take down Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros when the teams meet on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Tuesday, June 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Mets Batting Stats

The Astros have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.237).

The Astros have the No. 21 offense in MLB action scoring 4.3 runs per game (309 total runs).

The Astros are 14th in the league with an on-base percentage of .316.

The Mets have a team batting average of .258 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

The Mets are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking second with 365 total runs this season.

The Mets have the best on-base percentage (.329) in baseball this year.

Astros Impact Players

Alvarez leads the squad with a batting average of .312, while leading the Astros in home runs, with 22 and runs batted in with 54.

In all of baseball, Alvarez ranks second in homers and sixth in RBI.

Kyle Tucker is hitting .254 with 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 35 walks.

Tucker is 25th in homers and 13th in RBI so far this season.

Alex Bregman is batting .234 with 15 doubles, nine home runs and 44 walks.

Jose Altuve is hitting .275 with 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso leads New York in home runs (22) and runs batted in (69) this season while batting .281.

In all of baseball, Alonso ranks second in home runs and first in RBI.

Lindor is batting .246 with an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .426 this season.

Lindor is 42nd among all batters in the big leagues in homers, and fifth in RBI.

Starling Marte has 70 hits this season and a slash line of .272/.322/.432.

Jeff McNeil leads New York with a .327 batting average. He's also hit four homers and has 33 RBI.

Astros and Mets Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/22/2022 Mets W 5-3 Home 6/23/2022 Yankees L 7-6 Away 6/24/2022 Yankees W 3-1 Away 6/25/2022 Yankees W 3-0 Away 6/26/2022 Yankees L 6-3 Away 6/28/2022 Mets - Away 6/29/2022 Mets - Away 6/30/2022 Yankees - Home 7/1/2022 Angels - Home 7/2/2022 Angels - Home 7/3/2022 Angels - Home

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/21/2022 Astros L 8-2 Away 6/22/2022 Astros L 5-3 Away 6/24/2022 Marlins W 5-3 Away 6/25/2022 Marlins W 5-3 Away 6/26/2022 Marlins L 3-2 Away 6/28/2022 Astros - Home 6/29/2022 Astros - Home 7/1/2022 Rangers - Home 7/2/2022 Rangers - Home 7/3/2022 Rangers - Home 7/4/2022 Reds - Away

