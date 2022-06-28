Astros at Mets stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Astros at Mets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Astros play a New York team once again for the second time in less than a week, this time at Citi Field.

The Houston Astros will continue their stay in the Big Apple after splitting a four-game series with the Yankees—but this time they'll move on to Queens to take on the New York Mets.

One of the Astros' wins included a combined no-hitter, with Cristian Javier getting the start. It was the first time in 19 years that the Yankees were held hitless. Both wins by the Yankees were walk-offs by Aaron Judge.

The Mets are coming off a series against the Marlins. New York was able to win two of three but came up just short in its last game, 3-2. The Astros and Mets just played a short two-game series early last week and Houston won both games very convincingly at home.

New York will start Carlos Carrasco for the opener. The righty is 8-3 with a 4.42 ERA. The Astros will start Framber Valdez, who is 7-3 with a 2.90 ERA. The battle of the best in the AL West and the NL East collide under the brightest lights tonight. 

