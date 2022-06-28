How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/27/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 26, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) closes his eyes as he reacts to a fly out in the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels and Mike Trout will take on the Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert on Monday at 9:38 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Angel Stadium.

Angels vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, June 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Angels vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Angels have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.237).
  • The Angels rank 15th in runs scored with 315, 4.2 per game.
  • The Angels are 22nd in the league with an on-base percentage of .306.
  • The White Sox rank seventh in MLB with a .252 team batting average.
  • The White Sox have scored 294 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The White Sox have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).

Angels Impact Players

  • Trout paces the Angels with 22 home runs and has accumulated a team-best batting average of .291.
  • Trout ranks second in homers and 21st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Shohei Ohtani has put up 47 runs batted in to lead his team.
  • Ohtani is 17th in homers and 14th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Taylor Ward is hitting .310 with nine doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks.
  • Jared Walsh has 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 14 walks while batting .257.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu is batting .267 this season with a team-high nine home runs.
  • In all of baseball, Abreu is 71st in home runs and 77th in RBI.
  • Robert is a key run producer for Chicago with a .294 average, seven homers and 36 RBI.
  • Robert is 102nd among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 54th in RBI.
  • Andrew Vaughn's batting average of .311 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
  • Tim Anderson has collected 63 hits this season and has an OBP of .376. He's slugging .468 on the year.

Angels and White Sox Schedules

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/21/2022

Royals

L 12-11

Home

6/22/2022

Royals

W 5-0

Home

6/24/2022

Mariners

L 4-3

Home

6/25/2022

Mariners

L 5-3

Home

6/26/2022

Mariners

W 2-1

Home

6/27/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/28/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/29/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/1/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/2/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/3/2022

Astros

-

Away

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/22/2022

Blue Jays

L 9-5

Home

6/23/2022

Orioles

L 4-0

Home

6/24/2022

Orioles

L 4-1

Home

6/25/2022

Orioles

L 6-2

Home

6/26/2022

Orioles

W 4-3

Home

6/27/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/28/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/29/2022

Angels

-

Away

7/1/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/2/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/3/2022

Giants

-

Away

How To Watch

June
27
2022

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:38
PM/EST
