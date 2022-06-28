How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/27/2022

Jun 26, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) closes his eyes as he reacts to a fly out in the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels and Mike Trout will take on the Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert on Monday at 9:38 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Angel Stadium.

Angels vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, June 27, 2022

Monday, June 27, 2022 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Angels vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Angels have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.237).

The Angels rank 15th in runs scored with 315, 4.2 per game.

The Angels are 22nd in the league with an on-base percentage of .306.

The White Sox rank seventh in MLB with a .252 team batting average.

The White Sox have scored 294 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The White Sox have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).

Angels Impact Players

Trout paces the Angels with 22 home runs and has accumulated a team-best batting average of .291.

Trout ranks second in homers and 21st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Shohei Ohtani has put up 47 runs batted in to lead his team.

Ohtani is 17th in homers and 14th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Taylor Ward is hitting .310 with nine doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks.

Jared Walsh has 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 14 walks while batting .257.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu is batting .267 this season with a team-high nine home runs.

In all of baseball, Abreu is 71st in home runs and 77th in RBI.

Robert is a key run producer for Chicago with a .294 average, seven homers and 36 RBI.

Robert is 102nd among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 54th in RBI.

Andrew Vaughn's batting average of .311 leads all Chicago hitters this season.

Tim Anderson has collected 63 hits this season and has an OBP of .376. He's slugging .468 on the year.

Angels and White Sox Schedules

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/21/2022 Royals L 12-11 Home 6/22/2022 Royals W 5-0 Home 6/24/2022 Mariners L 4-3 Home 6/25/2022 Mariners L 5-3 Home 6/26/2022 Mariners W 2-1 Home 6/27/2022 White Sox - Home 6/28/2022 White Sox - Home 6/29/2022 White Sox - Home 7/1/2022 Astros - Away 7/2/2022 Astros - Away 7/3/2022 Astros - Away

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/22/2022 Blue Jays L 9-5 Home 6/23/2022 Orioles L 4-0 Home 6/24/2022 Orioles L 4-1 Home 6/25/2022 Orioles L 6-2 Home 6/26/2022 Orioles W 4-3 Home 6/27/2022 Angels - Away 6/28/2022 Angels - Away 6/29/2022 Angels - Away 7/1/2022 Giants - Away 7/2/2022 Giants - Away 7/3/2022 Giants - Away

