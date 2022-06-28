How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

Jun 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (6) celebrates with manager Dave Roberts (30) after scoring against the Atlanta Braves in the tenth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will see Kyle Freeland on the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Tuesday, June 28, 2022 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Dodgers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Dodgers rank seventh in MLB with a .251 batting average.

The Dodgers score the fourth-most runs in baseball (364 total, 5.1 per game).

The Dodgers' .328 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.

The Rockies lead baseball with a .261 batting average.

The Rockies rank 13th in the league with 329 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freeman is batting .304 with 24 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 37 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .388.

Of all batters in the majors, Freeman ranks 88th in home runs and 17th in RBI.

Trea Turner's 54 runs batted in and .312 batting average are both team-highs.

Turner ranks 58th in homers and sixth in RBI in the big leagues.

Will Smith has 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .258.

Justin Turner is batting .216 with 20 doubles, four home runs and 26 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (17) and runs batted in (54) this season while batting .294.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Cron's home run total is 13th and his RBI tally is sixth.

Charlie Blackmon has collected 68 hits this season and has an OBP of .311. He's slugging .455 on the year.

Overall, Blackmon ranks 42nd in homers and 33rd in RBI this season.

Connor Joe has 75 hits this season and a slash line of .281/.377/.404.

Brendan Rodgers is batting .254 with an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .409 this season.

Dodgers and Rockies Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/23/2022 Reds W 10-5 Away 6/24/2022 Braves W 4-1 Away 6/25/2022 Braves L 5-3 Away 6/26/2022 Braves W 5-3 Away 6/27/2022 Rockies L 4-0 Away 6/28/2022 Rockies - Away 6/29/2022 Rockies - Away 6/30/2022 Padres - Home 7/1/2022 Padres - Home 7/2/2022 Padres - Home 7/3/2022 Padres - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/23/2022 Marlins L 3-2 Away 6/24/2022 Twins W 1-0 Away 6/25/2022 Twins L 6-0 Away 6/26/2022 Twins L 6-3 Away 6/27/2022 Dodgers W 4-0 Home 6/28/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/29/2022 Dodgers - Home 7/1/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/2/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/3/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 7/4/2022 Dodgers - Away

