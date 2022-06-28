How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (6) celebrates with manager Dave Roberts (30) after scoring against the Atlanta Braves in the tenth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (6) celebrates with manager Dave Roberts (30) after scoring against the Atlanta Braves in the tenth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will see Kyle Freeland on the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers rank seventh in MLB with a .251 batting average.
  • The Dodgers score the fourth-most runs in baseball (364 total, 5.1 per game).
  • The Dodgers' .328 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.
  • The Rockies lead baseball with a .261 batting average.
  • The Rockies rank 13th in the league with 329 total runs scored this season.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freeman is batting .304 with 24 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 37 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .388.
  • Of all batters in the majors, Freeman ranks 88th in home runs and 17th in RBI.
  • Trea Turner's 54 runs batted in and .312 batting average are both team-highs.
  • Turner ranks 58th in homers and sixth in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Will Smith has 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .258.
  • Justin Turner is batting .216 with 20 doubles, four home runs and 26 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (17) and runs batted in (54) this season while batting .294.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Cron's home run total is 13th and his RBI tally is sixth.
  • Charlie Blackmon has collected 68 hits this season and has an OBP of .311. He's slugging .455 on the year.
  • Overall, Blackmon ranks 42nd in homers and 33rd in RBI this season.
  • Connor Joe has 75 hits this season and a slash line of .281/.377/.404.
  • Brendan Rodgers is batting .254 with an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .409 this season.

Dodgers and Rockies Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/23/2022

Reds

W 10-5

Away

6/24/2022

Braves

W 4-1

Away

6/25/2022

Braves

L 5-3

Away

6/26/2022

Braves

W 5-3

Away

6/27/2022

Rockies

L 4-0

Away

6/28/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/29/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/30/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/1/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/2/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/3/2022

Padres

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/23/2022

Marlins

L 3-2

Away

6/24/2022

Twins

W 1-0

Away

6/25/2022

Twins

L 6-0

Away

6/26/2022

Twins

L 6-3

Away

6/27/2022

Dodgers

W 4-0

Home

6/28/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/29/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/1/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/2/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/3/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/4/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
28
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (6) celebrates with manager Dave Roberts (30) after scoring against the Atlanta Braves in the tenth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Jun 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (6) celebrates with manager Dave Roberts (30) after scoring against the Atlanta Braves in the tenth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
June 25, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) runs after flying out against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Angels: MLB online stream, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso6 minutes ago
Jun 24, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) rounds third base to score a run against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff39 minutes ago
Jun 24, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) rounds third base to score a run against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff39 minutes ago
FC Tulsa
Soccer

How to Watch FC Tulsa at San Antonio FC

By Rafael Urbina44 minutes ago
Jun 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (6) celebrates with manager Dave Roberts (30) after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the third inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Dodgers at Rockies stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jun 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Latif Blessing (7) plays for the ball against New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) during the first half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 24, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) rounds third base to score a run against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Reds at Cubs stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy