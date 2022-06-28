Dodgers at Rockies stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Rockies go for their second straight win on Tuesday night when they take on their NL West rival Dodgers.

The Colorado Rockies snapped a two-game losing streak on Monday when they shut out the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-0, in the first game of the three-game series.

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: June 28, 2022

Game Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

The Rockies had just one win in their last six games but got a complete-game shutout from Chad Kuhl to get the big win.

Kuhl gave up just three hits while walking none in the win. He also struck out five in a dominant performance. It was Kuhl's first complete game of his career.

Tuesday, Kyle Freeland will look to make it two outstanding performances in a row when he takes the mound against Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers.

Kershaw has been great again this year, going 5-1 with a 2.00 ERA. The Dodgers have struggled to give him run support and lost two of his last three starts. In those losses, they have scored just three total runs.

The Dodgers had won five of six coming into their series against the Rockies, including a big series win against the defending World Series champion Braves.

Tuesday, they will look to get back in the win column and even the series with the Rockies.

