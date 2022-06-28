How to Watch New York Mets vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

New York Mets vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Yordan Alvarez and Pete Alonso are the hottest hitters on the Houston Astros and New York Mets, who play on Tuesday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 28, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Astros vs. Mets Batting Stats
- The Astros' .237 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.
- The Astros are the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.3 runs per game (309 total).
- The Astros rank 14th in the league with a .316 on-base percentage.
- The Mets rank third in MLB with a .258 team batting average.
- The Mets are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking second with 365 total runs this season.
- No team gets on base better than the Mets, who have a league-best .329 OBP this season.
Astros Impact Players
- Alvarez paces the Astros in home runs (22), runs batted in (54) and has posted a team-best batting average of .312.
- Including all hitters in baseball, Alvarez is second in homers and sixth in RBI.
- Kyle Tucker has 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .254.
- Of all major league hitters, Tucker is 25th in homers and 13th in RBI.
- Alex Bregman has 15 doubles, nine home runs and 44 walks while hitting .234.
- Jose Altuve is hitting .275 with 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks.
Mets Impact Players
- Alonso leads New York in home runs (22) and runs batted in (69) this season while batting .281.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Alonso is second in homers and first in RBI.
- Francisco Lindor has 70 hits and an OBP of .322 to go with a slugging percentage of .426 this season.
- Overall, Lindor ranks 42nd in home runs and fifth in RBI this season.
- Starling Marte is slashing .272/.322/.432 this season for the Mets.
- Jeff McNeil leads New York with a .327 batting average. He's also hit four homers and has 33 RBI.
Astros and Mets Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/22/2022
Mets
W 5-3
Home
6/23/2022
Yankees
L 7-6
Away
6/24/2022
Yankees
W 3-1
Away
6/25/2022
Yankees
W 3-0
Away
6/26/2022
Yankees
L 6-3
Away
6/28/2022
Mets
-
Away
6/29/2022
Mets
-
Away
6/30/2022
Yankees
-
Home
7/1/2022
Angels
-
Home
7/2/2022
Angels
-
Home
7/3/2022
Angels
-
Home
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/21/2022
Astros
L 8-2
Away
6/22/2022
Astros
L 5-3
Away
6/24/2022
Marlins
W 5-3
Away
6/25/2022
Marlins
W 5-3
Away
6/26/2022
Marlins
L 3-2
Away
6/28/2022
Astros
-
Home
6/29/2022
Astros
-
Home
7/1/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/2/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/3/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/4/2022
Reds
-
Away
