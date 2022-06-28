How to Watch New York Mets vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 24, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) is greeted by designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and Pete Alonso are the hottest hitters on the Houston Astros and New York Mets, who play on Tuesday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Astros vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Astros' .237 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.
  • The Astros are the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.3 runs per game (309 total).
  • The Astros rank 14th in the league with a .316 on-base percentage.
  • The Mets rank third in MLB with a .258 team batting average.
  • The Mets are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking second with 365 total runs this season.
  • No team gets on base better than the Mets, who have a league-best .329 OBP this season.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alvarez paces the Astros in home runs (22), runs batted in (54) and has posted a team-best batting average of .312.
  • Including all hitters in baseball, Alvarez is second in homers and sixth in RBI.
  • Kyle Tucker has 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .254.
  • Of all major league hitters, Tucker is 25th in homers and 13th in RBI.
  • Alex Bregman has 15 doubles, nine home runs and 44 walks while hitting .234.
  • Jose Altuve is hitting .275 with 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks.

Mets Impact Players

  • Alonso leads New York in home runs (22) and runs batted in (69) this season while batting .281.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Alonso is second in homers and first in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor has 70 hits and an OBP of .322 to go with a slugging percentage of .426 this season.
  • Overall, Lindor ranks 42nd in home runs and fifth in RBI this season.
  • Starling Marte is slashing .272/.322/.432 this season for the Mets.
  • Jeff McNeil leads New York with a .327 batting average. He's also hit four homers and has 33 RBI.

Astros and Mets Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/22/2022

Mets

W 5-3

Home

6/23/2022

Yankees

L 7-6

Away

6/24/2022

Yankees

W 3-1

Away

6/25/2022

Yankees

W 3-0

Away

6/26/2022

Yankees

L 6-3

Away

6/28/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/29/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/30/2022

Yankees

-

Home

7/1/2022

Angels

-

Home

7/2/2022

Angels

-

Home

7/3/2022

Angels

-

Home

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/21/2022

Astros

L 8-2

Away

6/22/2022

Astros

L 5-3

Away

6/24/2022

Marlins

W 5-3

Away

6/25/2022

Marlins

W 5-3

Away

6/26/2022

Marlins

L 3-2

Away

6/28/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/29/2022

Astros

-

Home

7/1/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/2/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/3/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/4/2022

Reds

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
28
2022

Houston Astros at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

