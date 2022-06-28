How to Watch New York Mets vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

Jun 24, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) is greeted by designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and Pete Alonso are the hottest hitters on the Houston Astros and New York Mets, who play on Tuesday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Tuesday, June 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Astros vs. Mets Batting Stats

The Astros' .237 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.

The Astros are the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.3 runs per game (309 total).

The Astros rank 14th in the league with a .316 on-base percentage.

The Mets rank third in MLB with a .258 team batting average.

The Mets are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking second with 365 total runs this season.

No team gets on base better than the Mets, who have a league-best .329 OBP this season.

Astros Impact Players

Alvarez paces the Astros in home runs (22), runs batted in (54) and has posted a team-best batting average of .312.

Including all hitters in baseball, Alvarez is second in homers and sixth in RBI.

Kyle Tucker has 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .254.

Of all major league hitters, Tucker is 25th in homers and 13th in RBI.

Alex Bregman has 15 doubles, nine home runs and 44 walks while hitting .234.

Jose Altuve is hitting .275 with 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks.

Mets Impact Players

Alonso leads New York in home runs (22) and runs batted in (69) this season while batting .281.

Among all hitters in the majors, Alonso is second in homers and first in RBI.

Francisco Lindor has 70 hits and an OBP of .322 to go with a slugging percentage of .426 this season.

Overall, Lindor ranks 42nd in home runs and fifth in RBI this season.

Starling Marte is slashing .272/.322/.432 this season for the Mets.

Jeff McNeil leads New York with a .327 batting average. He's also hit four homers and has 33 RBI.

Astros and Mets Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/22/2022 Mets W 5-3 Home 6/23/2022 Yankees L 7-6 Away 6/24/2022 Yankees W 3-1 Away 6/25/2022 Yankees W 3-0 Away 6/26/2022 Yankees L 6-3 Away 6/28/2022 Mets - Away 6/29/2022 Mets - Away 6/30/2022 Yankees - Home 7/1/2022 Angels - Home 7/2/2022 Angels - Home 7/3/2022 Angels - Home

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/21/2022 Astros L 8-2 Away 6/22/2022 Astros L 5-3 Away 6/24/2022 Marlins W 5-3 Away 6/25/2022 Marlins W 5-3 Away 6/26/2022 Marlins L 3-2 Away 6/28/2022 Astros - Home 6/29/2022 Astros - Home 7/1/2022 Rangers - Home 7/2/2022 Rangers - Home 7/3/2022 Rangers - Home 7/4/2022 Reds - Away

Regional restrictions apply.