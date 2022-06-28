How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

Jun 27, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) is greeted by first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after scoring a run during the seventh against the Oakland Athletics inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge will square off against the Oakland Athletics and Nick Allen on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Tuesday, June 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Yankees vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Yankees' .239 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.

The Yankees score the most runs in baseball (376 total, 5.1 per game).

The Yankees are sixth in baseball with a .323 on-base percentage.

The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .210.

The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 240 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.

The Athletics have an OBP of just .273 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Yankees Impact Players

Judge paces the Yankees in home runs (28), runs batted in (57) and has posted a team-high batting average of .293.

Judge's home runs place him first in the majors, and he is fourth in RBI.

Anthony Rizzo is hitting .218 with 10 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 35 walks.

Among all major league hitters, Rizzo is sixth in homers and 10th in RBI.

DJ LeMahieu is hitting .265 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 33 walks.

Giancarlo Stanton is batting .239 with five doubles, 18 home runs and 30 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 10, runs batted in with 36 and his batting average of .226 is also best on his team.

Among all hitters in the majors, Brown's home run total ranks 58th and his RBI tally is 55th.

Sean Murphy is batting .219 with an OBP of .295 and a slugging percentage of .393 this season.

Overall, Murphy is 87th in homers and 108th in RBI this year.

Elvis Andrus has collected 51 base hits, an OBP of .284 and a slugging percentage of .339 this season.

Tony Kemp has 52 hits and an OBP of .303 to go with a slugging percentage of .288 this season.

Yankees and Athletics Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/23/2022 Astros W 7-6 Home 6/24/2022 Astros L 3-1 Home 6/25/2022 Astros L 3-0 Home 6/26/2022 Astros W 6-3 Home 6/27/2022 Athletics W 9-5 Home 6/28/2022 Athletics - Home 6/29/2022 Athletics - Home 6/30/2022 Astros - Away 7/1/2022 Guardians - Away 7/2/2022 Guardians - Away 7/3/2022 Guardians - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/23/2022 Mariners L 2-1 Home 6/24/2022 Royals L 3-1 Away 6/25/2022 Royals W 9-7 Away 6/26/2022 Royals W 5-3 Away 6/27/2022 Yankees L 9-5 Away 6/28/2022 Yankees - Away 6/29/2022 Yankees - Away 6/30/2022 Mariners - Away 7/1/2022 Mariners - Away 7/2/2022 Mariners - Away 7/3/2022 Mariners - Away

