How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 27, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) is greeted by first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after scoring a run during the seventh against the Oakland Athletics inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge will square off against the Oakland Athletics and Nick Allen on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Yankees' .239 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.
  • The Yankees score the most runs in baseball (376 total, 5.1 per game).
  • The Yankees are sixth in baseball with a .323 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .210.
  • The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 240 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.
  • The Athletics have an OBP of just .273 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Judge paces the Yankees in home runs (28), runs batted in (57) and has posted a team-high batting average of .293.
  • Judge's home runs place him first in the majors, and he is fourth in RBI.
  • Anthony Rizzo is hitting .218 with 10 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 35 walks.
  • Among all major league hitters, Rizzo is sixth in homers and 10th in RBI.
  • DJ LeMahieu is hitting .265 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 33 walks.
  • Giancarlo Stanton is batting .239 with five doubles, 18 home runs and 30 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 10, runs batted in with 36 and his batting average of .226 is also best on his team.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Brown's home run total ranks 58th and his RBI tally is 55th.
  • Sean Murphy is batting .219 with an OBP of .295 and a slugging percentage of .393 this season.
  • Overall, Murphy is 87th in homers and 108th in RBI this year.
  • Elvis Andrus has collected 51 base hits, an OBP of .284 and a slugging percentage of .339 this season.
  • Tony Kemp has 52 hits and an OBP of .303 to go with a slugging percentage of .288 this season.

Yankees and Athletics Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/23/2022

Astros

W 7-6

Home

6/24/2022

Astros

L 3-1

Home

6/25/2022

Astros

L 3-0

Home

6/26/2022

Astros

W 6-3

Home

6/27/2022

Athletics

W 9-5

Home

6/28/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/29/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/30/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/1/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/2/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/3/2022

Guardians

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/23/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Home

6/24/2022

Royals

L 3-1

Away

6/25/2022

Royals

W 9-7

Away

6/26/2022

Royals

W 5-3

Away

6/27/2022

Yankees

L 9-5

Away

6/28/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/29/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/30/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/1/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/2/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/3/2022

Mariners

-

Away

How To Watch

June
28
2022

Oakland Athletics at New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
