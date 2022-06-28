How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

Jun 27, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) is greeted by first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after scoring a run during the seventh against the Oakland Athletics inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo head into the second of a three-game series against Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Tuesday, June 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Yankees vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Yankees are 17th in MLB with a .239 batting average.

The Yankees score the most runs in baseball (376 total, 5.1 per game).

The Yankees' .323 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in baseball.

The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .210.

The Athletics have scored 240 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .273 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Yankees Impact Players

Aaron Judge leads the squad with a batting average of .293, while leading the Yankees in home runs, with 28 and runs batted in with 57.

Including all batters in MLB, Judge's home runs place him first, and his RBI tally ranks him fourth.

Anthony Rizzo has 10 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .218.

Rizzo ranks sixth in homers in the majors and 10th in RBI.

DJ LeMahieu is batting .265 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 33 walks.

Giancarlo Stanton is batting .239 with five doubles, 18 home runs and 30 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Seth Brown leads Oakland in batting average (.226), home runs (10) and runs batted in (36) this season.

Brown ranks 58th in home runs and 55th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Sean Murphy has 53 hits and an OBP of .295 to go with a slugging percentage of .393 this season.

Murphy ranks 88th in home runs and 108th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Elvis Andrus is slashing .222/.284/.339 this season for the Athletics.

Tony Kemp is batting .223 with an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .288 this season.

Yankees and Athletics Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/23/2022 Astros W 7-6 Home 6/24/2022 Astros L 3-1 Home 6/25/2022 Astros L 3-0 Home 6/26/2022 Astros W 6-3 Home 6/27/2022 Athletics W 9-5 Home 6/28/2022 Athletics - Home 6/29/2022 Athletics - Home 6/30/2022 Astros - Away 7/1/2022 Guardians - Away 7/2/2022 Guardians - Away 7/3/2022 Guardians - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/23/2022 Mariners L 2-1 Home 6/24/2022 Royals L 3-1 Away 6/25/2022 Royals W 9-7 Away 6/26/2022 Royals W 5-3 Away 6/27/2022 Yankees L 9-5 Away 6/28/2022 Yankees - Away 6/29/2022 Yankees - Away 6/30/2022 Mariners - Away 7/1/2022 Mariners - Away 7/2/2022 Mariners - Away 7/3/2022 Mariners - Away

