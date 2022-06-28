How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 27, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) is greeted by first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after scoring a run during the seventh against the Oakland Athletics inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo head into the second of a three-game series against Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Yankees vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Yankees are 17th in MLB with a .239 batting average.
  • The Yankees score the most runs in baseball (376 total, 5.1 per game).
  • The Yankees' .323 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in baseball.
  • The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .210.
  • The Athletics have scored 240 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .273 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Aaron Judge leads the squad with a batting average of .293, while leading the Yankees in home runs, with 28 and runs batted in with 57.
  • Including all batters in MLB, Judge's home runs place him first, and his RBI tally ranks him fourth.
  • Anthony Rizzo has 10 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .218.
  • Rizzo ranks sixth in homers in the majors and 10th in RBI.
  • DJ LeMahieu is batting .265 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 33 walks.
  • Giancarlo Stanton is batting .239 with five doubles, 18 home runs and 30 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in batting average (.226), home runs (10) and runs batted in (36) this season.
  • Brown ranks 58th in home runs and 55th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Sean Murphy has 53 hits and an OBP of .295 to go with a slugging percentage of .393 this season.
  • Murphy ranks 88th in home runs and 108th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Elvis Andrus is slashing .222/.284/.339 this season for the Athletics.
  • Tony Kemp is batting .223 with an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .288 this season.

Yankees and Athletics Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/23/2022

Astros

W 7-6

Home

6/24/2022

Astros

L 3-1

Home

6/25/2022

Astros

L 3-0

Home

6/26/2022

Astros

W 6-3

Home

6/27/2022

Athletics

W 9-5

Home

6/28/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/29/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/30/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/1/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/2/2022

Guardians

-

Away

7/3/2022

Guardians

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/23/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Home

6/24/2022

Royals

L 3-1

Away

6/25/2022

Royals

W 9-7

Away

6/26/2022

Royals

W 5-3

Away

6/27/2022

Yankees

L 9-5

Away

6/28/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/29/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/30/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/1/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/2/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/3/2022

Mariners

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
28
2022

Oakland Athletics at New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)


