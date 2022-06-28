How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo head into the second of a three-game series against Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 28, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Yankees vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Yankees are 17th in MLB with a .239 batting average.
- The Yankees score the most runs in baseball (376 total, 5.1 per game).
- The Yankees' .323 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in baseball.
- The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .210.
- The Athletics have scored 240 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .273 this season, which ranks last in the league.
Yankees Impact Players
- Aaron Judge leads the squad with a batting average of .293, while leading the Yankees in home runs, with 28 and runs batted in with 57.
- Including all batters in MLB, Judge's home runs place him first, and his RBI tally ranks him fourth.
- Anthony Rizzo has 10 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .218.
- Rizzo ranks sixth in homers in the majors and 10th in RBI.
- DJ LeMahieu is batting .265 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 33 walks.
- Giancarlo Stanton is batting .239 with five doubles, 18 home runs and 30 walks.
Athletics Impact Players
- Seth Brown leads Oakland in batting average (.226), home runs (10) and runs batted in (36) this season.
- Brown ranks 58th in home runs and 55th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Sean Murphy has 53 hits and an OBP of .295 to go with a slugging percentage of .393 this season.
- Murphy ranks 88th in home runs and 108th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Elvis Andrus is slashing .222/.284/.339 this season for the Athletics.
- Tony Kemp is batting .223 with an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .288 this season.
Yankees and Athletics Schedules
Yankees
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/23/2022
Astros
W 7-6
Home
6/24/2022
Astros
L 3-1
Home
6/25/2022
Astros
L 3-0
Home
6/26/2022
Astros
W 6-3
Home
6/27/2022
Athletics
W 9-5
Home
6/28/2022
Athletics
-
Home
6/29/2022
Athletics
-
Home
6/30/2022
Astros
-
Away
7/1/2022
Guardians
-
Away
7/2/2022
Guardians
-
Away
7/3/2022
Guardians
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/23/2022
Mariners
L 2-1
Home
6/24/2022
Royals
L 3-1
Away
6/25/2022
Royals
W 9-7
Away
6/26/2022
Royals
W 5-3
Away
6/27/2022
Yankees
L 9-5
Away
6/28/2022
Yankees
-
Away
6/29/2022
Yankees
-
Away
6/30/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/1/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/2/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/3/2022
Mariners
-
Away
