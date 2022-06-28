How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 24, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a sacrifice fly ball to drive in a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 24, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a sacrifice fly ball to drive in a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Rhys Hoskins and Dansby Swanson will be among the star attractions when the Philadelphia Phillies face the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Phillies vs. Braves Batting Stats

  • The Phillies have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.247).
  • The Phillies have the No. 6 offense in baseball scoring 4.8 runs per game (352 total runs).
  • The Phillies are 14th in the league with a .316 on-base percentage.
  • The Braves have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.
  • The Braves have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 349.
  • The Braves have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

Phillies Impact Players

  • Kyle Schwarber has launched a team-best 21 home runs.
  • Including all batters in MLB, Schwarber ranks fifth in home runs and 17th in RBI.
  • Hoskins is hitting .245 with 13 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 36 walks.
  • Hoskins is 33rd in home runs and 50th in RBI among major league batters this year.
  • Nicholas Castellanos is batting .252 with 17 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks.
  • J.T. Realmuto has 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 21 walks while batting .237.

Braves Impact Players

  • Swanson leads Atlanta in batting average (.301) and runs batted in (43) this season while also slugging 13 homers.
  • Swanson is 33rd in homers and 28th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Matt Olson has collected 70 hits this season and has an OBP of .349. He's slugging .459 on the year.
  • Olson ranks 58th in homers and 31st in RBI among all MLB batters this season.
  • Austin Riley leads the club in homers (18) and runs batted in (43) this season.
  • Marcell Ozuna is batting .227 with an OBP of .279 and a slugging percentage of .414 this season.

Phillies and Braves Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/22/2022

Rangers

L 4-2

Away

6/23/2022

Padres

W 6-2

Away

6/24/2022

Padres

L 1-0

Away

6/25/2022

Padres

W 4-2

Away

6/26/2022

Padres

W 8-5

Away

6/28/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/29/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/30/2022

Braves

-

Home

7/1/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

7/2/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

7/3/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/22/2022

Giants

W 4-3

Home

6/23/2022

Giants

W 7-6

Home

6/24/2022

Dodgers

L 4-1

Home

6/25/2022

Dodgers

W 5-3

Home

6/26/2022

Dodgers

L 5-3

Home

6/28/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/29/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/30/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/1/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/2/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/3/2022

Reds

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
28
2022

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 24, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) rounds third base to score a run against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Reds at Cubs stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Jun 24, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) is greeted by designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jun 24, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) is greeted by designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jun 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jun 24, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a sacrifice fly ball to drive in a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jun 27, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) is greeted by first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after scoring a run during the seventh against the Oakland Athletics inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jun 27, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) is greeted by first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after scoring a run during the seventh against the Oakland Athletics inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jun 24, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a sacrifice fly ball to drive in a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jun 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy