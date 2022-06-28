How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

Jun 24, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a sacrifice fly ball to drive in a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Rhys Hoskins and Dansby Swanson will be among the star attractions when the Philadelphia Phillies face the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phillies vs. Braves Batting Stats

The Phillies have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.247).

The Phillies have the No. 6 offense in baseball scoring 4.8 runs per game (352 total runs).

The Phillies are 14th in the league with a .316 on-base percentage.

The Braves have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.

The Braves have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 349.

The Braves have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

Phillies Impact Players

Kyle Schwarber has launched a team-best 21 home runs.

Including all batters in MLB, Schwarber ranks fifth in home runs and 17th in RBI.

Hoskins is hitting .245 with 13 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 36 walks.

Hoskins is 33rd in home runs and 50th in RBI among major league batters this year.

Nicholas Castellanos is batting .252 with 17 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks.

J.T. Realmuto has 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 21 walks while batting .237.

Braves Impact Players

Swanson leads Atlanta in batting average (.301) and runs batted in (43) this season while also slugging 13 homers.

Swanson is 33rd in homers and 28th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Matt Olson has collected 70 hits this season and has an OBP of .349. He's slugging .459 on the year.

Olson ranks 58th in homers and 31st in RBI among all MLB batters this season.

Austin Riley leads the club in homers (18) and runs batted in (43) this season.

Marcell Ozuna is batting .227 with an OBP of .279 and a slugging percentage of .414 this season.

Phillies and Braves Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/22/2022 Rangers L 4-2 Away 6/23/2022 Padres W 6-2 Away 6/24/2022 Padres L 1-0 Away 6/25/2022 Padres W 4-2 Away 6/26/2022 Padres W 8-5 Away 6/28/2022 Braves - Home 6/29/2022 Braves - Home 6/30/2022 Braves - Home 7/1/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/2/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/3/2022 Cardinals - Home

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/22/2022 Giants W 4-3 Home 6/23/2022 Giants W 7-6 Home 6/24/2022 Dodgers L 4-1 Home 6/25/2022 Dodgers W 5-3 Home 6/26/2022 Dodgers L 5-3 Home 6/28/2022 Phillies - Away 6/29/2022 Phillies - Away 6/30/2022 Phillies - Away 7/1/2022 Reds - Away 7/2/2022 Reds - Away 7/3/2022 Reds - Away

