Braves at Phillies stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Phillies look to carry on without Bryce Harper when they start this series with the Braves.

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies start their second series of the season tonight. Last time they split a four-game series. No one has been hotter than these two NL East rivals in the previous month. The Braves are five games back of the Mets in the division and the Phillies are out eight.

How to Watch Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: June 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

They've both made a considerable improvement since the start of the season. It might be more challenging without Bryce Harper in the lineup. Philadelphia won three of four against the Padres to earn precious ground in the Wild Card race but Harper broke his thumb after being hit by a pitch. He is out indefinitely and might require surgery.

The Braves are coming off a series loss against the Dodgers after an 11-inning defeat last night. They will try to bounce back tonight by starting Charlie Morton, who is 4-3 with a 4.84 ERA. The Phillies will counter with Zack Wheeler, who is having a great season at 6-4 with a 2.77 ERA.

Regional restrictions may apply.