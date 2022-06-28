How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals, on Tuesday at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Nationals vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Nationals have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.252).
  • The Nationals are the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging four runs per game (305 total).
  • The Nationals' .319 on-base percentage is 11th in baseball.
  • The Pirates rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .220.
  • The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 265 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
  • The Pirates have an OBP of just .288 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Nationals Impact Players

  • The Nationals are lead in runs batted in by Josh Bell with a mark of 46, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .312.
  • Bell is 49th in home runs and 17th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Soto has a team-high 14 home runs.
  • Soto is 25th in home runs and 98th in RBI among major league hitters this season.
  • Nelson Cruz is hitting .248 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 31 walks.
  • Cesar Hernandez is hitting .261 with 16 doubles, two triples and 22 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds is batting .250 this season with a team-high 12 home runs and 25 RBI.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Reynolds ranks 42nd in home runs and 149th in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes' batting average of .259 leads all Pittsburgh hitters this season.
  • Among all MLB batters, Hayes ranks 242nd in homers and 155th in RBI.
  • Daniel Vogelbach has collected 40 base hits, an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .415 this season.
  • Suwinski is slugging .457 this season, with a team-best 12 homers while driving in 22 runs.

Nationals and Pirates Schedules

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/22/2022

Orioles

L 7-0

Away

6/24/2022

Rangers

W 2-1

Away

6/25/2022

Rangers

L 3-2

Away

6/26/2022

Rangers

W 6-4

Away

6/27/2022

Pirates

W 3-2

Home

6/28/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/29/2022

Pirates

-

Home

7/1/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/2/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/3/2022

Marlins

-

Home

7/4/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/23/2022

Cubs

W 8-7

Home

6/24/2022

Rays

L 4-3

Away

6/25/2022

Rays

L 6-5

Away

6/26/2022

Rays

L 4-2

Away

6/27/2022

Nationals

L 3-2

Away

6/28/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/29/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/30/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/1/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/2/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/3/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
28
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 24, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) rounds third base to score a run against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Reds at Cubs stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs6 minutes ago
Jun 24, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) is greeted by designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jun 24, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) is greeted by designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jun 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 24, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a sacrifice fly ball to drive in a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 27, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) is greeted by first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after scoring a run during the seventh against the Oakland Athletics inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 27, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) is greeted by first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after scoring a run during the seventh against the Oakland Athletics inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 24, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a sacrifice fly ball to drive in a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy