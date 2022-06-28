How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

Jun 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals, on Tuesday at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Tuesday, June 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Nationals vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Nationals have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.252).

The Nationals are the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging four runs per game (305 total).

The Nationals' .319 on-base percentage is 11th in baseball.

The Pirates rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .220.

The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 265 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.

The Pirates have an OBP of just .288 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Nationals Impact Players

The Nationals are lead in runs batted in by Josh Bell with a mark of 46, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .312.

Bell is 49th in home runs and 17th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Soto has a team-high 14 home runs.

Soto is 25th in home runs and 98th in RBI among major league hitters this season.

Nelson Cruz is hitting .248 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 31 walks.

Cesar Hernandez is hitting .261 with 16 doubles, two triples and 22 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Bryan Reynolds is batting .250 this season with a team-high 12 home runs and 25 RBI.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Reynolds ranks 42nd in home runs and 149th in RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes' batting average of .259 leads all Pittsburgh hitters this season.

Among all MLB batters, Hayes ranks 242nd in homers and 155th in RBI.

Daniel Vogelbach has collected 40 base hits, an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

Suwinski is slugging .457 this season, with a team-best 12 homers while driving in 22 runs.

Nationals and Pirates Schedules

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/22/2022 Orioles L 7-0 Away 6/24/2022 Rangers W 2-1 Away 6/25/2022 Rangers L 3-2 Away 6/26/2022 Rangers W 6-4 Away 6/27/2022 Pirates W 3-2 Home 6/28/2022 Pirates - Home 6/29/2022 Pirates - Home 7/1/2022 Marlins - Home 7/2/2022 Marlins - Home 7/3/2022 Marlins - Home 7/4/2022 Marlins - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/23/2022 Cubs W 8-7 Home 6/24/2022 Rays L 4-3 Away 6/25/2022 Rays L 6-5 Away 6/26/2022 Rays L 4-2 Away 6/27/2022 Nationals L 3-2 Away 6/28/2022 Nationals - Away 6/29/2022 Nationals - Away 6/30/2022 Brewers - Home 7/1/2022 Brewers - Home 7/2/2022 Brewers - Home 7/3/2022 Brewers - Home

Regional restrictions apply.