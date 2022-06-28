How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals, on Tuesday at Nationals Park.
Nationals vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 28, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Nationals vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Nationals have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.252).
- The Nationals are the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging four runs per game (305 total).
- The Nationals' .319 on-base percentage is 11th in baseball.
- The Pirates rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .220.
- The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 265 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
- The Pirates have an OBP of just .288 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Nationals Impact Players
- The Nationals are lead in runs batted in by Josh Bell with a mark of 46, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .312.
- Bell is 49th in home runs and 17th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Soto has a team-high 14 home runs.
- Soto is 25th in home runs and 98th in RBI among major league hitters this season.
- Nelson Cruz is hitting .248 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 31 walks.
- Cesar Hernandez is hitting .261 with 16 doubles, two triples and 22 walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Bryan Reynolds is batting .250 this season with a team-high 12 home runs and 25 RBI.
- Among all batters in the big leagues, Reynolds ranks 42nd in home runs and 149th in RBI.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes' batting average of .259 leads all Pittsburgh hitters this season.
- Among all MLB batters, Hayes ranks 242nd in homers and 155th in RBI.
- Daniel Vogelbach has collected 40 base hits, an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .415 this season.
- Suwinski is slugging .457 this season, with a team-best 12 homers while driving in 22 runs.
Nationals and Pirates Schedules
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/22/2022
Orioles
L 7-0
Away
6/24/2022
Rangers
W 2-1
Away
6/25/2022
Rangers
L 3-2
Away
6/26/2022
Rangers
W 6-4
Away
6/27/2022
Pirates
W 3-2
Home
6/28/2022
Pirates
-
Home
6/29/2022
Pirates
-
Home
7/1/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/2/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/3/2022
Marlins
-
Home
7/4/2022
Marlins
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/23/2022
Cubs
W 8-7
Home
6/24/2022
Rays
L 4-3
Away
6/25/2022
Rays
L 6-5
Away
6/26/2022
Rays
L 4-2
Away
6/27/2022
Nationals
L 3-2
Away
6/28/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/29/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/30/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/1/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/2/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/3/2022
Brewers
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
28
2022
Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)