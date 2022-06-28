How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 6/27/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

June 25, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Taylor Trammell (20) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

George Kirby will start for the Seattle Mariners on Monday against Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET for this first game in a three-game series.

Mariners vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, June 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners vs. Orioles Batting Stats

  • The Mariners' .234 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.
  • The Mariners have the No. 25 offense in MLB action scoring 4.0 runs per game (293 total runs).
  • The Mariners' .319 on-base percentage is 11th in baseball.
  • The Orioles rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .230.
  • The Orioles rank 21st in the league with 302 total runs scored this season.
  • The Orioles have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Julio Rodriguez is hitting .269 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 22 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .332.
  • Including all major league hitters, Rodriguez is 46th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.
  • J.P. Crawford has 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 30 walks while batting .266.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Crawford ranks 163rd in homers and 190th in RBI.
  • Jesse Winker has 11 doubles, six home runs and 48 walks while hitting .230.
  • Adam Frazier has 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 27 walks while hitting .224.

Orioles Impact Players

  • Austin Hays leads Baltimore in runs batted in with 44 and has a batting average of .280.
  • Hays' home run total puts him 56th in the majors, and he is 26th in RBI.
  • Mullins has 74 hits and an OBP of .307 to go with a slugging percentage of .378 this season.
  • Among all MLB batters, Mullins ranks 131st in homers and 120th in RBI.
  • Anthony Santander leads Baltimore in home runs with 13. He's driven in 36 runs and is slugging .424.
  • Ryan Mountcastle has 66 hits and an OBP of .304 to go with a slugging percentage of .470 this season.

Mariners and Orioles Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/22/2022

Athletics

W 9-0

Away

6/23/2022

Athletics

W 2-1

Away

6/24/2022

Angels

W 4-3

Away

6/25/2022

Angels

W 5-3

Away

6/26/2022

Angels

L 2-1

Away

6/27/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/28/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/29/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/30/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/1/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/2/2022

Athletics

-

Home

Orioles

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/22/2022

Nationals

W 7-0

Home

6/23/2022

White Sox

W 4-0

Away

6/24/2022

White Sox

W 4-1

Away

6/25/2022

White Sox

W 6-2

Away

6/26/2022

White Sox

L 4-3

Away

6/27/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/28/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/29/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/1/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/2/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/3/2022

Twins

-

Away

How To Watch

June
27
2022

Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
10:10
PM/EST
