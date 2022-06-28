How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 6/27/2022

June 25, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Taylor Trammell (20) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

George Kirby will start for the Seattle Mariners on Monday against Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET for this first game in a three-game series.

Mariners vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, June 27, 2022

Monday, June 27, 2022 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mariners vs. Orioles Batting Stats

The Mariners' .234 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.

The Mariners have the No. 25 offense in MLB action scoring 4.0 runs per game (293 total runs).

The Mariners' .319 on-base percentage is 11th in baseball.

The Orioles rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .230.

The Orioles rank 21st in the league with 302 total runs scored this season.

The Orioles have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

Julio Rodriguez is hitting .269 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 22 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .332.

Including all major league hitters, Rodriguez is 46th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.

J.P. Crawford has 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 30 walks while batting .266.

Among all MLB hitters, Crawford ranks 163rd in homers and 190th in RBI.

Jesse Winker has 11 doubles, six home runs and 48 walks while hitting .230.

Adam Frazier has 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 27 walks while hitting .224.

Orioles Impact Players

Austin Hays leads Baltimore in runs batted in with 44 and has a batting average of .280.

Hays' home run total puts him 56th in the majors, and he is 26th in RBI.

Mullins has 74 hits and an OBP of .307 to go with a slugging percentage of .378 this season.

Among all MLB batters, Mullins ranks 131st in homers and 120th in RBI.

Anthony Santander leads Baltimore in home runs with 13. He's driven in 36 runs and is slugging .424.

Ryan Mountcastle has 66 hits and an OBP of .304 to go with a slugging percentage of .470 this season.

Mariners and Orioles Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/22/2022 Athletics W 9-0 Away 6/23/2022 Athletics W 2-1 Away 6/24/2022 Angels W 4-3 Away 6/25/2022 Angels W 5-3 Away 6/26/2022 Angels L 2-1 Away 6/27/2022 Orioles - Home 6/28/2022 Orioles - Home 6/29/2022 Orioles - Home 6/30/2022 Athletics - Home 7/1/2022 Athletics - Home 7/2/2022 Athletics - Home

Orioles

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/22/2022 Nationals W 7-0 Home 6/23/2022 White Sox W 4-0 Away 6/24/2022 White Sox W 4-1 Away 6/25/2022 White Sox W 6-2 Away 6/26/2022 White Sox L 4-3 Away 6/27/2022 Mariners - Away 6/28/2022 Mariners - Away 6/29/2022 Mariners - Away 7/1/2022 Twins - Away 7/2/2022 Twins - Away 7/3/2022 Twins - Away

