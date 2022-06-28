How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

Jun 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals will look to find success Jose Quintana when he takes the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

Nationals vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Nationals are sixth in the majors with a .252 batting average.

The Nationals rank 22nd in runs scored with 305, four per game.

The Nationals rank 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored 265 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .288 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Nationals Impact Players

The Nationals are lead in runs batted in by Josh Bell with a mark of 46, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .312.

Among all batters in the majors, Bell is 49th in home runs and 17th in RBI.

Juan Soto's 14 home runs pace his team.

Soto is 25th in homers and 98th in RBI in the big leagues.

Nelson Cruz has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 31 walks while batting .248.

Cesar Hernandez is batting .261 with 16 doubles, two triples and 22 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Bryan Reynolds is batting .250 this season with a team-high 12 home runs and 25 RBI.

In all of MLB, Reynolds is 42nd in homers and 149th in RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting with a .259 average while slugging three homers and driving in 24 runs.

Hayes ranks 242nd in homers and 155th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Daniel Vogelbach is slashing .219/.314/.415 this season for the Pirates.

Jack Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in home runs with 12 while driving in 22 runs and slugging .457.

Nationals and Pirates Schedules

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/22/2022 Orioles L 7-0 Away 6/24/2022 Rangers W 2-1 Away 6/25/2022 Rangers L 3-2 Away 6/26/2022 Rangers W 6-4 Away 6/27/2022 Pirates W 3-2 Home 6/28/2022 Pirates - Home 6/29/2022 Pirates - Home 7/1/2022 Marlins - Home 7/2/2022 Marlins - Home 7/3/2022 Marlins - Home 7/4/2022 Marlins - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/23/2022 Cubs W 8-7 Home 6/24/2022 Rays L 4-3 Away 6/25/2022 Rays L 6-5 Away 6/26/2022 Rays L 4-2 Away 6/27/2022 Nationals L 3-2 Away 6/28/2022 Nationals - Away 6/29/2022 Nationals - Away 6/30/2022 Brewers - Home 7/1/2022 Brewers - Home 7/2/2022 Brewers - Home 7/3/2022 Brewers - Home

