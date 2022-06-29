Astros vs. Mets stream: Watch MLB live online, TV channel

The Astros look to take both games of a quick two-game set against the Mets.

After the Astros dominated game one of a quick two-game series among two of the top teams in the MLB this season, Houston will take on the New York Mets at Citi Field on Wednesday.

As the AL West leaders with a 46-27 record, the Astros will send ace and AL Cy Young candidate Justin Verlander to the mound against New York’s Taijuan Walker in Wednesday’s series finale. Verlander is an AL-best 9-3 this season with a 2.22 ERA, which ranks sixth.

Game Date: June 29, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Houston jumped all over the Mets in game one of the series on Tuesday night, with a four-run first inning setting the tone for a 9-1 blowout victory. After an RBI single by Alex Bregman, right fielder Kyle Tucker hit a three-run home run in the top of the first inning to hang four quick runs on Mets starter Carlos Carrasco.

The Astros scored four runs once again in the top of the fifth inning thanks to two home runs in the inning by sluggers Yordan Alvarez and Yuli Gurriel. The eight-run deficit was the second-biggest loss of the season for the 47-28 Mets.

Houston looks for the two-game sweep over the NL East-leading Mets at Citi Field on Wednesday afternoon.

