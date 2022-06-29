Athletics vs. Yankees stream: Watch MLB online, TV channel

The Athletics visit the league-leading Yankees on Wednesday in the finale of their three-game series.

The Oakland Athletics wrap up their series in New York, looking to pull off an upset of the Yankees.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at New York Yankees Today:

Game Date: June 29, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Oakland Athletics at New York Yankees on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Athletics are in the midst of a 10-game road trip and are looking to leave New York with a win before heading to Seattle.

The A's will send Cole Irvin to the mound looking to get a win in the finale. Irvin is 2-5 with a 3.29 ERA on the season. Oakland has lost his eight starts and hasn't won a game he has pitched since April 24.

Wednesday, the Athletics will look to change that, but it won't be easy against the top team in baseball.

The Yankees will counter with Jameson Taillon. Taillon is near the top of the American League with eight wins on the year and also sporting a 3.19 ERA.

The Yankees have won his last six starts and 12 of his 14 appearances this year. They have been great with Taillon on the mound and Wednesday, they will look to be just as good as they try and finish off a series win against the A's.

Regional restrictions may apply.