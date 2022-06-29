Athletics vs. Yankees stream: Watch MLB online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Athletics at Yankees: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Athletics visit the league-leading Yankees on Wednesday in the finale of their three-game series.

The Oakland Athletics wrap up their series in New York, looking to pull off an upset of the Yankees. 

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at New York Yankees Today:

Game Date: June 29, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Oakland Athletics at New York Yankees on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Athletics are in the midst of a 10-game road trip and are looking to leave New York with a win before heading to Seattle.

The A's will send Cole Irvin to the mound looking to get a win in the finale. Irvin is 2-5 with a 3.29 ERA on the season. Oakland has lost his eight starts and hasn't won a game he has pitched since April 24.

Wednesday, the Athletics will look to change that, but it won't be easy against the top team in baseball.

The Yankees will counter with Jameson Taillon. Taillon is near the top of the American League with eight wins on the year and also sporting a 3.19 ERA.

The Yankees have won his last six starts and 12 of his 14 appearances this year. They have been great with Taillon on the mound and Wednesday, they will look to be just as good as they try and finish off a series win against the A's.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
29
2022

Oakland Athletics at New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
1:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 seconds ago
Jun 27, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) is greeted by first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after scoring a run during the seventh against the Oakland Athletics inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 seconds ago
Jun 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 seconds ago
Jun 27, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) is greeted by first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after scoring a run during the seventh against the Oakland Athletics inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 seconds ago
Jun 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Pirates vs. Nationals stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar5 minutes ago
Jun 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley (23) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Astros vs. Mets stream: Watch MLB live online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar5 minutes ago
Jun 23, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates after hitting a game winning RBI single in the ninth inning to defeat the Houston Astros 7-6 at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Athletics vs. Yankees stream: Watch MLB online, TV channel

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
Chicago Sky
WNBA

Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
LACROSSE
Lacrosse

Boys Lacrosse Naptown Challenge: stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy