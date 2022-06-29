Braves vs. Phillies stream: Watch MLB online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Braves at Phillies: MLB Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Braves and the Phillies face off at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday in MLB regular-season action.

Heading into the series against Philadelphia, the Atlanta Braves are sitting on a 42-32 record, which is second in the NL East. The Phillies, meanwhile, are third in the division with a 39-35 record heading into the three-game series against Atlanta. On Wednesday, the two teams face off for game two of the series at Citizens Bank Park.

How to Watch Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: June 29, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Braves will be sending Kyle Wright to the mound on Wednesday, with the right-handed pitcher looking to continue improving on his 8-4 record this season. His most recent outing was a June 23 game against the Giants, where Wright went for just over five innings allowing 10 hits and four earned runs in that span. Atlanta ended up winning the game 7-6 over San Francisco.

The Phillies will counter with Ranger Suárez, who is 6-4 so far this season to go along with his 4.23 ERA. Suárez will be looking for his seventh win on the season at home on Wednesday in game two of the three-game series against the Braves at Citizens Bank Park.

