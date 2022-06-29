How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

Jun 26, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) slides home to score a run on a single hit by designated hitter Nick Castellanos (not pictured) during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Olson and Rhys Hoskins will be among the stars on display when the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 29, 2022

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Braves vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Braves rank 12th in MLB with a .246 batting average.

The Braves are the eighth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.7 runs per game (354 total).

The Braves' .312 on-base percentage ranks 17th in baseball.

The Phillies rank 11th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.

The Phillies have scored 355 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Braves Impact Players

Dansby Swanson has a team-high batting average of .295 while leading the Braves in runs batted in with a mark of 43.

Swanson ranks 33rd in home runs and 29th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Olson has driven in the most runs for the Braves with 43 runs batted in.

Olson is 42nd in homers and 29th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.

Austin Riley has been a significant run producer for the Braves with 18 home runs and 43 runs batted in.

Travis d'Arnaud is batting .274 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and six walks.

Phillies Impact Players

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in home runs this season with 22 while driving in 47 runs.

Schwarber is fourth in homers and 17th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Hoskins has 68 hits and an OBP of .339 to go with a slugging percentage of .449 this season.

Hoskins ranks 33rd among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 52nd in RBI.

Nicholas Castellanos has 71 hits this season and a slash line of .248/.302/.381.

J.T. Realmuto has 57 hits and an OBP of .315 to go with a slugging percentage of .362 this season.

Braves and Phillies Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/23/2022 Giants W 7-6 Home 6/24/2022 Dodgers L 4-1 Home 6/25/2022 Dodgers W 5-3 Home 6/26/2022 Dodgers L 5-3 Home 6/28/2022 Phillies W 5-3 Away 6/29/2022 Phillies - Away 6/30/2022 Phillies - Away 7/1/2022 Reds - Away 7/2/2022 Reds - Away 7/3/2022 Reds - Away 7/4/2022 Cardinals - Home

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/23/2022 Padres W 6-2 Away 6/24/2022 Padres L 1-0 Away 6/25/2022 Padres W 4-2 Away 6/26/2022 Padres W 8-5 Away 6/28/2022 Braves L 5-3 Home 6/29/2022 Braves - Home 6/30/2022 Braves - Home 7/1/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/2/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/3/2022 Cardinals - Home 7/5/2022 Nationals - Home

