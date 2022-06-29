How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

Skip to main content

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 26, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) slides home to score a run on a single hit by designated hitter Nick Castellanos (not pictured) during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Olson and Rhys Hoskins will be among the stars on display when the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Braves vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Braves rank 12th in MLB with a .246 batting average.
  • The Braves are the eighth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.7 runs per game (354 total).
  • The Braves' .312 on-base percentage ranks 17th in baseball.
  • The Phillies rank 11th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.
  • The Phillies have scored 355 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Braves Impact Players

  • Dansby Swanson has a team-high batting average of .295 while leading the Braves in runs batted in with a mark of 43.
  • Swanson ranks 33rd in home runs and 29th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Olson has driven in the most runs for the Braves with 43 runs batted in.
  • Olson is 42nd in homers and 29th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • Austin Riley has been a significant run producer for the Braves with 18 home runs and 43 runs batted in.
  • Travis d'Arnaud is batting .274 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and six walks.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in home runs this season with 22 while driving in 47 runs.
  • Schwarber is fourth in homers and 17th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Hoskins has 68 hits and an OBP of .339 to go with a slugging percentage of .449 this season.
  • Hoskins ranks 33rd among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 52nd in RBI.
  • Nicholas Castellanos has 71 hits this season and a slash line of .248/.302/.381.
  • J.T. Realmuto has 57 hits and an OBP of .315 to go with a slugging percentage of .362 this season.

Braves and Phillies Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/23/2022

Giants

W 7-6

Home

6/24/2022

Dodgers

L 4-1

Home

6/25/2022

Dodgers

W 5-3

Home

6/26/2022

Dodgers

L 5-3

Home

6/28/2022

Phillies

W 5-3

Away

6/29/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/30/2022

Phillies

-

Away

7/1/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/2/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/3/2022

Reds

-

Away

7/4/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/23/2022

Padres

W 6-2

Away

6/24/2022

Padres

L 1-0

Away

6/25/2022

Padres

W 4-2

Away

6/26/2022

Padres

W 8-5

Away

6/28/2022

Braves

L 5-3

Home

6/29/2022

Braves

-

Home

6/30/2022

Braves

-

Home

7/1/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

7/2/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

7/3/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

7/5/2022

Nationals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
29
2022

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

