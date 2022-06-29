How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

Jun 27, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) reacts after making a sliding catch against the Seattle Mariners to end the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners will take the field against the Baltimore Orioles and projected starter Dean Kremer on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Tuesday, June 28, 2022 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Mariners vs. Orioles Batting Stats

The Mariners' .232 batting average ranks 25th in MLB.

The Mariners rank 25th in runs scored with 295, 3.9 per game.

The Mariners rank 12th in the league with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Orioles rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .231.

The Orioles have scored 311 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Orioles have an OBP of .298 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

Julio Rodriguez is batting .269 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 22 walks.

In all of MLB, Rodriguez ranks 49th in home runs and 60th in RBI.

J.P. Crawford is batting .262 with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 30 walks.

Crawford ranks 165th in homers and 195th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.

Jesse Winker is hitting .227 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 49 walks.

Adam Frazier is batting .223 with 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 28 walks.

Orioles Impact Players

Austin Hays is batting .284 with 45 RBI, both of which are best among Baltimore hitters this season.

In all of MLB, Hays ranks 49th in homers and 21st in RBI.

Cedric Mullins has collected 76 hits this season and has an OBP of .312. He's slugging .386 on the year.

Among all MLB hitters, Mullins ranks 132nd in home runs and 118th in RBI.

Anthony Santander is slugging .433 this season, with a team-high 14 home runs. He's also collected 39 RBI.

Ryan Mountcastle is batting .267 with an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .478 this season.

Mariners and Orioles Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/23/2022 Athletics W 2-1 Away 6/24/2022 Angels W 4-3 Away 6/25/2022 Angels W 5-3 Away 6/26/2022 Angels L 2-1 Away 6/27/2022 Orioles L 9-2 Home 6/28/2022 Orioles - Home 6/29/2022 Orioles - Home 6/30/2022 Athletics - Home 7/1/2022 Athletics - Home 7/2/2022 Athletics - Home 7/3/2022 Athletics - Home

Orioles

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/23/2022 White Sox W 4-0 Away 6/24/2022 White Sox W 4-1 Away 6/25/2022 White Sox W 6-2 Away 6/26/2022 White Sox L 4-3 Away 6/27/2022 Mariners W 9-2 Away 6/28/2022 Mariners - Away 6/29/2022 Mariners - Away 7/1/2022 Twins - Away 7/2/2022 Twins - Away 7/3/2022 Twins - Away 7/4/2022 Rangers - Home

