How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 27, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) reacts after making a sliding catch against the Seattle Mariners to end the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners will take the field against the Baltimore Orioles and projected starter Dean Kremer on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mariners vs. Orioles Batting Stats

  • The Mariners' .232 batting average ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Mariners rank 25th in runs scored with 295, 3.9 per game.
  • The Mariners rank 12th in the league with a .318 on-base percentage.
  • The Orioles rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .231.
  • The Orioles have scored 311 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Orioles have an OBP of .298 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Julio Rodriguez is batting .269 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
  • In all of MLB, Rodriguez ranks 49th in home runs and 60th in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford is batting .262 with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 30 walks.
  • Crawford ranks 165th in homers and 195th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
  • Jesse Winker is hitting .227 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 49 walks.
  • Adam Frazier is batting .223 with 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 28 walks.

Orioles Impact Players

  • Austin Hays is batting .284 with 45 RBI, both of which are best among Baltimore hitters this season.
  • In all of MLB, Hays ranks 49th in homers and 21st in RBI.
  • Cedric Mullins has collected 76 hits this season and has an OBP of .312. He's slugging .386 on the year.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Mullins ranks 132nd in home runs and 118th in RBI.
  • Anthony Santander is slugging .433 this season, with a team-high 14 home runs. He's also collected 39 RBI.
  • Ryan Mountcastle is batting .267 with an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .478 this season.

Mariners and Orioles Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/23/2022

Athletics

W 2-1

Away

6/24/2022

Angels

W 4-3

Away

6/25/2022

Angels

W 5-3

Away

6/26/2022

Angels

L 2-1

Away

6/27/2022

Orioles

L 9-2

Home

6/28/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/29/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/30/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/1/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/2/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/3/2022

Athletics

-

Home

Orioles

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/23/2022

White Sox

W 4-0

Away

6/24/2022

White Sox

W 4-1

Away

6/25/2022

White Sox

W 6-2

Away

6/26/2022

White Sox

L 4-3

Away

6/27/2022

Mariners

W 9-2

Away

6/28/2022

Mariners

-

Away

6/29/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/1/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/2/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/3/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/4/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
28
2022

Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
