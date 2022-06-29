How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

Skip to main content

Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 28, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Jesse Winker (27) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrate following a 2-0 victory against the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 28, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Jesse Winker (27) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrate following a 2-0 victory against the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles will play on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park, at 4:10 PM ET, with Julio Rodriguez and Cedric Mullins among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Mariners vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mariners vs. Orioles Batting Stats

  • The Mariners have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.232).
  • The Mariners have the No. 25 offense in MLB action scoring 3.9 runs per game (297 total runs).
  • The Mariners are 14th in the league with a .317 on-base percentage.
  • The Orioles rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .229.
  • The Orioles have scored the 21st-most runs in the league this season with 311 (4.1 per game).
  • The Orioles are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .296.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Rodriguez is hitting .276 with 15 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Rodriguez is 42nd in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.
  • J.P. Crawford is batting .261 with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 30 walks.
  • Crawford ranks 167th in homers and 202nd in RBI so far this year.
  • Jesse Winker has 12 doubles, six home runs and 49 walks while hitting .228.
  • Eugenio Suarez has swatted a team- leading 13 long balls.

Orioles Impact Players

  • Austin Hays is batting .279 for Baltimore with a team-high 45 RBI.
  • Hays' home run total puts him 51st in the big leagues, and he ranks 23rd in RBI.
  • Mullins has 76 hits and an OBP of .308 to go with a slugging percentage of .381 this season.
  • Mullins is currently 134th in home runs and 120th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Anthony Santander's 14 home runs lead all Baltimore hitters, and he's slugging .428.
  • Ryan Mountcastle is batting .267 with an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .475 this season.

Mariners and Orioles Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/24/2022

Angels

W 4-3

Away

6/25/2022

Angels

W 5-3

Away

6/26/2022

Angels

L 2-1

Away

6/27/2022

Orioles

L 9-2

Home

6/28/2022

Orioles

W 2-0

Home

6/29/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/30/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/1/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/2/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/3/2022

Athletics

-

Home

7/4/2022

Padres

-

Away

Orioles

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/24/2022

White Sox

W 4-1

Away

6/25/2022

White Sox

W 6-2

Away

6/26/2022

White Sox

L 4-3

Away

6/27/2022

Mariners

W 9-2

Away

6/28/2022

Mariners

L 2-0

Away

6/29/2022

Mariners

-

Away

7/1/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/2/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/3/2022

Twins

-

Away

7/4/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/5/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
29
2022

Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
