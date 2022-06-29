How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles will play on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park, at 4:10 PM ET, with Julio Rodriguez and Cedric Mullins among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Mariners vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 29, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Mariners vs. Orioles Batting Stats
- The Mariners have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.232).
- The Mariners have the No. 25 offense in MLB action scoring 3.9 runs per game (297 total runs).
- The Mariners are 14th in the league with a .317 on-base percentage.
- The Orioles rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .229.
- The Orioles have scored the 21st-most runs in the league this season with 311 (4.1 per game).
- The Orioles are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .296.
Mariners Impact Players
- Rodriguez is hitting .276 with 15 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
- Among all MLB hitters, Rodriguez is 42nd in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.
- J.P. Crawford is batting .261 with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 30 walks.
- Crawford ranks 167th in homers and 202nd in RBI so far this year.
- Jesse Winker has 12 doubles, six home runs and 49 walks while hitting .228.
- Eugenio Suarez has swatted a team- leading 13 long balls.
Orioles Impact Players
- Austin Hays is batting .279 for Baltimore with a team-high 45 RBI.
- Hays' home run total puts him 51st in the big leagues, and he ranks 23rd in RBI.
- Mullins has 76 hits and an OBP of .308 to go with a slugging percentage of .381 this season.
- Mullins is currently 134th in home runs and 120th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Anthony Santander's 14 home runs lead all Baltimore hitters, and he's slugging .428.
- Ryan Mountcastle is batting .267 with an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .475 this season.
Mariners and Orioles Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/24/2022
Angels
W 4-3
Away
6/25/2022
Angels
W 5-3
Away
6/26/2022
Angels
L 2-1
Away
6/27/2022
Orioles
L 9-2
Home
6/28/2022
Orioles
W 2-0
Home
6/29/2022
Orioles
-
Home
6/30/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/1/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/2/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/3/2022
Athletics
-
Home
7/4/2022
Padres
-
Away
Orioles
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/24/2022
White Sox
W 4-1
Away
6/25/2022
White Sox
W 6-2
Away
6/26/2022
White Sox
L 4-3
Away
6/27/2022
Mariners
W 9-2
Away
6/28/2022
Mariners
L 2-0
Away
6/29/2022
Mariners
-
Away
7/1/2022
Twins
-
Away
7/2/2022
Twins
-
Away
7/3/2022
Twins
-
Away
7/4/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/5/2022
Rangers
-
Home
How To Watch
June
29
2022
Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners
TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream:
(Start your free trial today!)