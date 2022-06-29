How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

Jun 28, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Jesse Winker (27) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrate following a 2-0 victory against the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles will play on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park, at 4:10 PM ET, with Julio Rodriguez and Cedric Mullins among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Mariners vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Mariners vs. Orioles Batting Stats

The Mariners have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.232).

The Mariners have the No. 25 offense in MLB action scoring 3.9 runs per game (297 total runs).

The Mariners are 14th in the league with a .317 on-base percentage.

The Orioles rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .229.

The Orioles have scored the 21st-most runs in the league this season with 311 (4.1 per game).

The Orioles are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .296.

Mariners Impact Players

Rodriguez is hitting .276 with 15 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 22 walks.

Among all MLB hitters, Rodriguez is 42nd in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.

J.P. Crawford is batting .261 with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 30 walks.

Crawford ranks 167th in homers and 202nd in RBI so far this year.

Jesse Winker has 12 doubles, six home runs and 49 walks while hitting .228.

Eugenio Suarez has swatted a team- leading 13 long balls.

Orioles Impact Players

Austin Hays is batting .279 for Baltimore with a team-high 45 RBI.

Hays' home run total puts him 51st in the big leagues, and he ranks 23rd in RBI.

Mullins has 76 hits and an OBP of .308 to go with a slugging percentage of .381 this season.

Mullins is currently 134th in home runs and 120th in RBI in the big leagues.

Anthony Santander's 14 home runs lead all Baltimore hitters, and he's slugging .428.

Ryan Mountcastle is batting .267 with an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .475 this season.

Mariners and Orioles Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/24/2022 Angels W 4-3 Away 6/25/2022 Angels W 5-3 Away 6/26/2022 Angels L 2-1 Away 6/27/2022 Orioles L 9-2 Home 6/28/2022 Orioles W 2-0 Home 6/29/2022 Orioles - Home 6/30/2022 Athletics - Home 7/1/2022 Athletics - Home 7/2/2022 Athletics - Home 7/3/2022 Athletics - Home 7/4/2022 Padres - Away

Orioles

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/24/2022 White Sox W 4-1 Away 6/25/2022 White Sox W 6-2 Away 6/26/2022 White Sox L 4-3 Away 6/27/2022 Mariners W 9-2 Away 6/28/2022 Mariners L 2-0 Away 6/29/2022 Mariners - Away 7/1/2022 Twins - Away 7/2/2022 Twins - Away 7/3/2022 Twins - Away 7/4/2022 Rangers - Home 7/5/2022 Rangers - Home

