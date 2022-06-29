Orioles vs. Mariners stream: Watch MLB online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Orioles at Mariners: MLB Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mariners and Orioles settle a three-game series in Seattle on Wednesday afternoon.

After the teams split the first two games of a three-game series in Seattle this week, the Baltimore Orioles and Seattle Mariners settle the series with a decisive game three at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday.

Seattle and Baltimore are in similar situations in the American League playoff race, with identical 35-41 records. The Mariners are still 12.5 games back of the AL West-leading Astros but only 6.5 games out of the third wild card spot. The Orioles, on the other hand, are over 20 games back of the Yankees in the AL East but are also just 6.5 back in the wild-card race.

How to Watch Orioles at Mariners Today

Game Date: June 29, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Live stream Orioles at Mariners on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Mariners, behind a strong pitching performance from ace Robbie Ray, won game two of the series by a final score of 2-0 on Tuesday night. Ray allowed just one hit over seven scoreless innings. At the same time, Jesse Winker drove in two runs with a go-ahead double in the eighth inning off Orioles reliever Félix Bautista to seal the victory for Seattle.

In game one, the Orioles dominated with five home runs as a team in a 9-2 victory over Seattle. Rising star Adley Rutschman and Ryan Mountcastle hit back-to-back homers in the third inning for Baltimore.

On Wednesday, the Mariners and Orioles settle a competitive three-games series at T-Mobile Park.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
29
2022

Orioles at Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main
Time
4
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 28, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Jesse Winker (27) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrate following a 2-0 victory against the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Orioles vs. Mariners stream: Watch MLB online, TV channel

By Evan Lazarjust now
Jun 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (left) is congratulationed by Wilmer Flores (41) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Jun 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (left) is congratulationed by Wilmer Flores (41) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
USATSI_18610159
MLB

How to Watch Tigers at Giants: MLB Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
Jun 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Latif Blessing (7) plays for the ball against New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) during the first half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
LACROSSE
Lacrosse

Naptown Challenge 2024 Boys Lacrosse: Watch online, live stream TV channel

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
Breanna Stewart
SI Guide

Aces Look to Keep Rolling vs. Stewart, Storm

By Kevin Sweeney2 hours ago
Jun 24, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) hits a double in the sixth inning that scored three runs against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jun 24, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) hits a double in the sixth inning that scored three runs against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy