Orioles vs. Mariners stream: Watch MLB online, TV channel

After the teams split the first two games of a three-game series in Seattle this week, the Baltimore Orioles and Seattle Mariners settle the series with a decisive game three at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday.

Seattle and Baltimore are in similar situations in the American League playoff race, with identical 35-41 records. The Mariners are still 12.5 games back of the AL West-leading Astros but only 6.5 games out of the third wild card spot. The Orioles, on the other hand, are over 20 games back of the Yankees in the AL East but are also just 6.5 back in the wild-card race.

How to Watch Orioles at Mariners Today

Game Date: June 29, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Live stream Orioles at Mariners on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Mariners, behind a strong pitching performance from ace Robbie Ray, won game two of the series by a final score of 2-0 on Tuesday night. Ray allowed just one hit over seven scoreless innings. At the same time, Jesse Winker drove in two runs with a go-ahead double in the eighth inning off Orioles reliever Félix Bautista to seal the victory for Seattle.

In game one, the Orioles dominated with five home runs as a team in a 9-2 victory over Seattle. Rising star Adley Rutschman and Ryan Mountcastle hit back-to-back homers in the third inning for Baltimore.

On Wednesday, the Mariners and Orioles settle a competitive three-games series at T-Mobile Park.

Regional restrictions may apply.