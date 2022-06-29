How to Watch Red Sox at Blue Jays: Stream MLB, TV Channel

The Red Sox and the Blue Jays face off at Rogers Centre on Wednesday in MLB regular-season action.

The three-game series in Toronto comes to a close on Wednesday with the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays meeting in the series finale at Rogers Centre. The two teams are neck-and-neck in the race for second place in the AL East.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Today:

Game Date: June 29, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

Boston is 42-32 and currently holds the second position in the division standings, while Toronto is third with a 41-32 record. Meanwhile, the Yankees are in sole possession of first place in the division with their 54-20 record so far this season.

The Red Sox will be sending Nick Pivetta to the mound on Wednesday with the pitcher looking to improve on his 8-5 record in the regular season campaign. His most recent action was a win against the Guardians on June 24 where Pivetta went for seven innings allowing nine hits and two earned runs.

Toronto will be countering with Alek Manoah in the series finale, a pitcher who boasts a 9-2 record to go along with his impressive 2.05 ERA this season.

