How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 28, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Brandon Drury (22) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 28, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Brandon Drury (22) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Reds will look to Brandon Drury for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, in the second game of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Cubs rank 13th in the majors with a .245 batting average.
  • The Cubs have the No. 20 offense in MLB play scoring 4.2 runs per game (313 total runs).
  • The Cubs rank 11th in the league with an on-base percentage of .320.
  • The Reds' .240 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
  • The Reds have scored 319 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Reds have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ leads the Cubs with a team-high batting average of .273.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Happ is 44th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.
  • Contreras has 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 30 walks while batting .272.
  • Contreras ranks 43rd in home runs in MLB and 88th in RBI.
  • Patrick Wisdom has been solid source of run production for the Cubs with 14 long balls and 37 runs batted in.
  • Nico Hoerner is batting .304 with six doubles, three triples, four home runs and eight walks.

Reds Impact Players

  • Drury leads Cincinnati in home runs with 15 and runs batted in with 39.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Drury's home run total is 19th and his RBI tally ranks 38th.
  • Tommy Pham is batting .245 with an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .412 this season.
  • Among all major league hitters, Pham ranks 61st in home runs and 116th in RBI.
  • Kyle Farmer is batting .280 to lead Cincinnati, while adding five homers and 38 runs batted in this season.
  • Joey Votto has 40 hits and an OBP of .330 to go with a slugging percentage of .365 this season.

Cubs and Reds Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/23/2022

Pirates

L 8-7

Away

6/24/2022

Cardinals

W 3-0

Away

6/25/2022

Cardinals

L 5-3

Away

6/26/2022

Cardinals

W 6-5

Away

6/28/2022

Reds

L 5-3

Home

6/29/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/30/2022

Reds

-

Home

7/1/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

7/2/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

7/3/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

7/4/2022

Brewers

-

Away

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/23/2022

Dodgers

L 10-5

Home

6/24/2022

Giants

W 4-2

Away

6/25/2022

Giants

L 9-2

Away

6/26/2022

Giants

W 10-3

Away

6/28/2022

Cubs

W 5-3

Away

6/29/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/30/2022

Cubs

-

Away

7/1/2022

Braves

-

Home

7/2/2022

Braves

-

Home

7/3/2022

Braves

-

Home

7/4/2022

Mets

-

Home

How To Watch

June
29
2022

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
