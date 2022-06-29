How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

Jun 28, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Brandon Drury (22) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Reds will look to Brandon Drury for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, in the second game of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)

Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Cubs vs. Reds Batting Stats

The Cubs rank 13th in the majors with a .245 batting average.

The Cubs have the No. 20 offense in MLB play scoring 4.2 runs per game (313 total runs).

The Cubs rank 11th in the league with an on-base percentage of .320.

The Reds' .240 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

The Reds have scored 319 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Reds have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ leads the Cubs with a team-high batting average of .273.

Among all MLB hitters, Happ is 44th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.

Contreras has 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 30 walks while batting .272.

Contreras ranks 43rd in home runs in MLB and 88th in RBI.

Patrick Wisdom has been solid source of run production for the Cubs with 14 long balls and 37 runs batted in.

Nico Hoerner is batting .304 with six doubles, three triples, four home runs and eight walks.

Reds Impact Players

Drury leads Cincinnati in home runs with 15 and runs batted in with 39.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Drury's home run total is 19th and his RBI tally ranks 38th.

Tommy Pham is batting .245 with an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .412 this season.

Among all major league hitters, Pham ranks 61st in home runs and 116th in RBI.

Kyle Farmer is batting .280 to lead Cincinnati, while adding five homers and 38 runs batted in this season.

Joey Votto has 40 hits and an OBP of .330 to go with a slugging percentage of .365 this season.

Cubs and Reds Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/23/2022 Pirates L 8-7 Away 6/24/2022 Cardinals W 3-0 Away 6/25/2022 Cardinals L 5-3 Away 6/26/2022 Cardinals W 6-5 Away 6/28/2022 Reds L 5-3 Home 6/29/2022 Reds - Home 6/30/2022 Reds - Home 7/1/2022 Red Sox - Home 7/2/2022 Red Sox - Home 7/3/2022 Red Sox - Home 7/4/2022 Brewers - Away

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/23/2022 Dodgers L 10-5 Home 6/24/2022 Giants W 4-2 Away 6/25/2022 Giants L 9-2 Away 6/26/2022 Giants W 10-3 Away 6/28/2022 Cubs W 5-3 Away 6/29/2022 Cubs - Away 6/30/2022 Cubs - Away 7/1/2022 Braves - Home 7/2/2022 Braves - Home 7/3/2022 Braves - Home 7/4/2022 Mets - Home

Regional restrictions apply.