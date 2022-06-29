How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

Jun 27, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman David MacKinnon (39), designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) and left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) celebrate at the end of the game against the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Silseth starts for the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET for this second game in a three-game series.

Angels vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Tuesday, June 28, 2022 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Angels vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Angels rank 19th in MLB with a .237 batting average.

The Angels rank 14th in runs scored with 319, 4.2 per game.

The Angels rank 21st in baseball with a .307 on-base percentage.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .251 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

The White Sox have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 297 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

Angels Impact Players

Mike Trout leads the Angels with 22 homers while racking up a team-best batting average of .286.

Of all hitters in MLB, Trout is second in homers and 21st in RBI.

Shohei Ohtani has capitalized on opportunities as he leads his team with 47 RBI.

Ohtani ranks 17th in homers in the majors and 16th in RBI.

Taylor Ward is batting .314 with 10 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks.

Jared Walsh is batting .257 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 14 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu leads Chicago with nine home runs this season. He's batting .267 with 33 RBI.

Among all hitters in the majors, Abreu is 72nd in homers and 72nd in RBI.

Robert leads Chicago in runs batted in (36) this season. He's batting .289 while slugging .414.

Robert is 105th in homers and 55th in RBI among all major league batters this season.

Andrew Vaughn's batting average of .310 leads all Chicago hitters this season.

Tim Anderson has 64 hits and an OBP of .378 to go with a slugging percentage of .466 this season.

Angels and White Sox Schedules

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/22/2022 Royals W 5-0 Home 6/24/2022 Mariners L 4-3 Home 6/25/2022 Mariners L 5-3 Home 6/26/2022 Mariners W 2-1 Home 6/27/2022 White Sox W 4-3 Home 6/28/2022 White Sox - Home 6/29/2022 White Sox - Home 7/1/2022 Astros - Away 7/2/2022 Astros - Away 7/3/2022 Astros - Away 7/5/2022 Marlins - Away

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/23/2022 Orioles L 4-0 Home 6/24/2022 Orioles L 4-1 Home 6/25/2022 Orioles L 6-2 Home 6/26/2022 Orioles W 4-3 Home 6/27/2022 Angels L 4-3 Away 6/28/2022 Angels - Away 6/29/2022 Angels - Away 7/1/2022 Giants - Away 7/2/2022 Giants - Away 7/3/2022 Giants - Away 7/4/2022 Twins - Home

Regional restrictions apply.