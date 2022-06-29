How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 27, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman David MacKinnon (39), designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) and left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) celebrate at the end of the game against the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 27, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman David MacKinnon (39), designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) and left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) celebrate at the end of the game against the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Silseth starts for the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET for this second game in a three-game series.

Angels vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Angels vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Angels rank 19th in MLB with a .237 batting average.
  • The Angels rank 14th in runs scored with 319, 4.2 per game.
  • The Angels rank 21st in baseball with a .307 on-base percentage.
  • The White Sox have a team batting average of .251 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.
  • The White Sox have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 297 (4.1 per game).
  • The White Sox have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

Angels Impact Players

  • Mike Trout leads the Angels with 22 homers while racking up a team-best batting average of .286.
  • Of all hitters in MLB, Trout is second in homers and 21st in RBI.
  • Shohei Ohtani has capitalized on opportunities as he leads his team with 47 RBI.
  • Ohtani ranks 17th in homers in the majors and 16th in RBI.
  • Taylor Ward is batting .314 with 10 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks.
  • Jared Walsh is batting .257 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 14 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu leads Chicago with nine home runs this season. He's batting .267 with 33 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Abreu is 72nd in homers and 72nd in RBI.
  • Robert leads Chicago in runs batted in (36) this season. He's batting .289 while slugging .414.
  • Robert is 105th in homers and 55th in RBI among all major league batters this season.
  • Andrew Vaughn's batting average of .310 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
  • Tim Anderson has 64 hits and an OBP of .378 to go with a slugging percentage of .466 this season.

Angels and White Sox Schedules

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/22/2022

Royals

W 5-0

Home

6/24/2022

Mariners

L 4-3

Home

6/25/2022

Mariners

L 5-3

Home

6/26/2022

Mariners

W 2-1

Home

6/27/2022

White Sox

W 4-3

Home

6/28/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/29/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/1/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/2/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/3/2022

Astros

-

Away

7/5/2022

Marlins

-

Away

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/23/2022

Orioles

L 4-0

Home

6/24/2022

Orioles

L 4-1

Home

6/25/2022

Orioles

L 6-2

Home

6/26/2022

Orioles

W 4-3

Home

6/27/2022

Angels

L 4-3

Away

6/28/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/29/2022

Angels

-

Away

7/1/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/2/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/3/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/4/2022

Twins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
28
2022

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:38
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (left) is congratulationed by Wilmer Flores (41) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Jun 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (left) is congratulationed by Wilmer Flores (41) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Jun 27, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman David MacKinnon (39), designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) and left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) celebrate at the end of the game against the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Jun 27, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman David MacKinnon (39), designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) and left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) celebrate at the end of the game against the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins (31) greeted by third baseman Ramon Urias (29) in the third inning after his two run home run against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Orioles vs. Mariners

By Ben Macaluso52 minutes ago
Jun 27, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) reacts after making a sliding catch against the Seattle Mariners to end the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Jun 27, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) reacts after making a sliding catch against the Seattle Mariners to end the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
usa womens soccer
Soccer

How to Watch International Friendly: USWNT vs. Colombia

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Jun 2, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera (24) signals to the Minnesota Twins dugout after an at bat during the first inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tigers at Giants: Live stream, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy