How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tommy Pham and Nico Hoerner will take the field when the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs meet on Wednesday at Wrigley Field.
Cubs vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 29, 2022
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
Cubs vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Cubs are 13th in MLB with a .245 batting average.
- The Cubs have the No. 19 offense in baseball scoring 4.2 runs per game (313 total runs).
- The Cubs' .320 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in the league.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.
- The Reds have scored the 16th-most runs in the league this season with 319 (4.4 per game).
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
Cubs Impact Players
- Ian Happ leads the team in batting average with a mark of .273.
- Of all hitters in baseball, Happ is 88th in home runs and 56th in RBI.
- Willson Contreras is batting .272 with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 30 walks.
- Contreras ranks 42nd in home runs in baseball and 87th in RBI.
- Patrick Wisdom has been a significant run producer for the Cubs with 14 home runs and 37 runs batted in.
- Hoerner is batting .304 with six doubles, three triples, four home runs and eight walks.
Reds Impact Players
- Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati in home runs with 15 and runs batted in with 39.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Drury's home run total ranks 19th and his RBI tally is 38th.
- Pham has collected 57 hits this season and has an OBP of .339. He's slugging .412 on the year.
- Pham ranks 61st in home runs and 113th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati with a .280 batting average while slugging five homers and driving in 38 runs.
- Joey Votto has 40 hits and an OBP of .330 to go with a slugging percentage of .365 this season.
Cubs and Reds Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/23/2022
Pirates
L 8-7
Away
6/24/2022
Cardinals
W 3-0
Away
6/25/2022
Cardinals
L 5-3
Away
6/26/2022
Cardinals
W 6-5
Away
6/28/2022
Reds
L 5-3
Home
6/29/2022
Reds
-
Home
6/30/2022
Reds
-
Home
7/1/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
7/2/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
7/3/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
7/4/2022
Brewers
-
Away
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/23/2022
Dodgers
L 10-5
Home
6/24/2022
Giants
W 4-2
Away
6/25/2022
Giants
L 9-2
Away
6/26/2022
Giants
W 10-3
Away
6/28/2022
Cubs
W 5-3
Away
6/29/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/30/2022
Cubs
-
Away
7/1/2022
Braves
-
Home
7/2/2022
Braves
-
Home
7/3/2022
Braves
-
Home
7/4/2022
Mets
-
Home
