How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

Jun 28, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Brandon Drury (22) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Pham and Nico Hoerner will take the field when the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs meet on Wednesday at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Cubs vs. Reds Batting Stats

The Cubs are 13th in MLB with a .245 batting average.

The Cubs have the No. 19 offense in baseball scoring 4.2 runs per game (313 total runs).

The Cubs' .320 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in the league.

The Reds have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

The Reds have scored the 16th-most runs in the league this season with 319 (4.4 per game).

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ leads the team in batting average with a mark of .273.

Of all hitters in baseball, Happ is 88th in home runs and 56th in RBI.

Willson Contreras is batting .272 with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 30 walks.

Contreras ranks 42nd in home runs in baseball and 87th in RBI.

Patrick Wisdom has been a significant run producer for the Cubs with 14 home runs and 37 runs batted in.

Hoerner is batting .304 with six doubles, three triples, four home runs and eight walks.

Reds Impact Players

Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati in home runs with 15 and runs batted in with 39.

Among all hitters in the majors, Drury's home run total ranks 19th and his RBI tally is 38th.

Pham has collected 57 hits this season and has an OBP of .339. He's slugging .412 on the year.

Pham ranks 61st in home runs and 113th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati with a .280 batting average while slugging five homers and driving in 38 runs.

Joey Votto has 40 hits and an OBP of .330 to go with a slugging percentage of .365 this season.

Cubs and Reds Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/23/2022 Pirates L 8-7 Away 6/24/2022 Cardinals W 3-0 Away 6/25/2022 Cardinals L 5-3 Away 6/26/2022 Cardinals W 6-5 Away 6/28/2022 Reds L 5-3 Home 6/29/2022 Reds - Home 6/30/2022 Reds - Home 7/1/2022 Red Sox - Home 7/2/2022 Red Sox - Home 7/3/2022 Red Sox - Home 7/4/2022 Brewers - Away

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/23/2022 Dodgers L 10-5 Home 6/24/2022 Giants W 4-2 Away 6/25/2022 Giants L 9-2 Away 6/26/2022 Giants W 10-3 Away 6/28/2022 Cubs W 5-3 Away 6/29/2022 Cubs - Away 6/30/2022 Cubs - Away 7/1/2022 Braves - Home 7/2/2022 Braves - Home 7/3/2022 Braves - Home 7/4/2022 Mets - Home

Regional restrictions apply.