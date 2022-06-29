How to watch Reds at Cubs: Stream MLB, watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Reds at Cubs: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Reds and Cubs battle on Wednesday in the second game of their three-game set in Chicago.

The Cincinnati Reds continue their six-game road trip on Wednesday with a game at Wrigley Field to play the Chicago Cubs.

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: June 29, 2022

Game Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Reds are in Chicago for the first time this year and are looking to get their second series win in a row. They knocked off the Giants in two of three games in San Francisco over the weekend.

The Reds will start with Hunter Greene on the mound in the middle game of their three-game series. Greene has struggled this year, going 3-8 with a 5.66 ERA.

In an earlier start this year against the Cubs, Greene gave up five runs in five innings but the Reds scored 20 runs that day to get him the win.

The Cubs will counter with Justin Steele. Steele is just 2-5 with a 4.59 ERA on the year. He has been solid this season but had trouble in his recent start against the Pirates, giving up six runs in five and two-thirds innings pitched.

In his previous three starts, Steele had given up just four total runs against the Cardinals, Padres and Braves. He will look to get back to that form on Wednesday against the Reds.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
29
2022

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 31, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson (R) celebrates with catcher Willson Contreras (L) after a win against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
