How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) before an at bat against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) before an at bat against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Wednesday.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Dodgers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers have the ninth-best batting average in the league (.251).
  • The Dodgers have the No. 3 offense in MLB play scoring 5.0 runs per game (368 total runs).
  • The Dodgers have a league-leading .328 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies lead baseball with a .261 batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored 336 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .326.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freddie Freeman is batting .306 with 24 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 37 walks.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Freeman ranks 88th in homers and 19th in RBI.
  • Turner has 55 RBI while batting .311. Both lead his team.
  • Turner ranks 51st in home runs in MLB and seventh in RBI.
  • Will Smith is hitting .258 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 28 walks.
  • Justin Turner is hitting .217 with 20 doubles, four home runs and 27 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron is batting .295 this season with a team-high 17 home runs and 55 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Cron's home run total ranks 13th and his RBI tally is seventh.
  • Charlie Blackmon has collected 72 hits this season and has an OBP of .320. He's slugging .465 on the year.
  • Blackmon ranks 43rd in homers and 33rd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Brendan Rodgers is slashing .259/.308/.412 this season for the Rockies.
  • Connor Joe has collected 75 hits this season and has an OBP of .374. He's slugging .399 on the year.

Dodgers and Rockies Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/24/2022

Braves

W 4-1

Away

6/25/2022

Braves

L 5-3

Away

6/26/2022

Braves

W 5-3

Away

6/27/2022

Rockies

L 4-0

Away

6/28/2022

Rockies

L 7-4

Away

6/29/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/30/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/1/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/2/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/3/2022

Padres

-

Home

7/4/2022

Rockies

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/24/2022

Twins

W 1-0

Away

6/25/2022

Twins

L 6-0

Away

6/26/2022

Twins

L 6-3

Away

6/27/2022

Dodgers

W 4-0

Home

6/28/2022

Dodgers

W 7-4

Home

6/29/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/1/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/2/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/3/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/4/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

7/5/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
29
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 14, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) signs an autograph following his team s 4-0 victory against the Vancouver Whitecaps at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael Thomas Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Seattle Sounders FC vs. CF Montréal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_17899771
WNBA

How to Watch Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_18528487
WNBA

How to Watch Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_18594887
MLS

How to Watch CF Montreal at Seattle Sounders FC: Live stream, TV channel

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
Jun 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) before an at bat against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jun 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) before an at bat against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
USATSI_18610106
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Angels

By Rafael Urbina31 minutes ago
Jun 28, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Brandon Drury (22) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Jun 28, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Brandon Drury (22) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy