How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Wednesday.
Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 29, 2022
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Dodgers have the ninth-best batting average in the league (.251).
- The Dodgers have the No. 3 offense in MLB play scoring 5.0 runs per game (368 total runs).
- The Dodgers have a league-leading .328 on-base percentage.
- The Rockies lead baseball with a .261 batting average.
- The Rockies have scored 336 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .326.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Freddie Freeman is batting .306 with 24 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 37 walks.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Freeman ranks 88th in homers and 19th in RBI.
- Turner has 55 RBI while batting .311. Both lead his team.
- Turner ranks 51st in home runs in MLB and seventh in RBI.
- Will Smith is hitting .258 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 28 walks.
- Justin Turner is hitting .217 with 20 doubles, four home runs and 27 walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron is batting .295 this season with a team-high 17 home runs and 55 RBI.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Cron's home run total ranks 13th and his RBI tally is seventh.
- Charlie Blackmon has collected 72 hits this season and has an OBP of .320. He's slugging .465 on the year.
- Blackmon ranks 43rd in homers and 33rd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Brendan Rodgers is slashing .259/.308/.412 this season for the Rockies.
- Connor Joe has collected 75 hits this season and has an OBP of .374. He's slugging .399 on the year.
Dodgers and Rockies Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/24/2022
Braves
W 4-1
Away
6/25/2022
Braves
L 5-3
Away
6/26/2022
Braves
W 5-3
Away
6/27/2022
Rockies
L 4-0
Away
6/28/2022
Rockies
L 7-4
Away
6/29/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/30/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/1/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/2/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/3/2022
Padres
-
Home
7/4/2022
Rockies
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/24/2022
Twins
W 1-0
Away
6/25/2022
Twins
L 6-0
Away
6/26/2022
Twins
L 6-3
Away
6/27/2022
Dodgers
W 4-0
Home
6/28/2022
Dodgers
W 7-4
Home
6/29/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
7/1/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
7/2/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
7/3/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
7/4/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
7/5/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
