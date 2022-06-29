How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

Skip to main content

Detroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (left) is congratulationed by Wilmer Flores (41) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (left) is congratulationed by Wilmer Flores (41) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers hit the field against Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Tigers Batting Stats

  • The Giants have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).
  • The Giants are the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.9 runs per game (352 total).
  • The Giants' .322 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in baseball.
  • The Tigers rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .226.
  • The Tigers have scored the fewest runs in the league this season with just 216 (three per game).
  • The Tigers have an OBP of just .282 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 40 runs batted in.
  • Including all batters in MLB, Flores ranks 72nd in home runs and 33rd in RBI.
  • Thairo Estrada's .265 batting average leads his team.
  • Estrada is 132nd in home runs and 98th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Pederson leads the Giants with 17 long balls.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is batting .245 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Baez leads Detroit in home runs (seven) and runs batted in (25) this season while batting .217.
  • In all of baseball, Baez ranks 105th in homers and 149th in RBI.
  • Jonathan Schoop has collected 51 hits this season and has an OBP of .230. He's slugging .318 on the year.
  • Schoop ranks 132nd in homers and 176th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
  • Harold Castro is slashing .280/.301/.433 this season for the Tigers.
  • Miguel Cabrera leads Detroit with a .296 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 23 RBI.

Giants and Tigers Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/22/2022

Braves

L 4-3

Away

6/23/2022

Braves

L 7-6

Away

6/24/2022

Reds

L 4-2

Home

6/25/2022

Reds

W 9-2

Home

6/26/2022

Reds

L 10-3

Home

6/28/2022

Tigers

-

Home

6/29/2022

Tigers

-

Home

7/1/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/2/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/3/2022

White Sox

-

Home

7/4/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/21/2022

Red Sox

L 5-4

Away

6/22/2022

Red Sox

L 6-2

Away

6/24/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-1

Away

6/25/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-3

Away

6/26/2022

Diamondbacks

L 11-7

Away

6/28/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/29/2022

Giants

-

Away

7/1/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/2/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/3/2022

Royals

-

Home

7/4/2022

Guardians

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
28
2022

Detroit Tigers at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (left) is congratulationed by Wilmer Flores (41) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Jun 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (left) is congratulationed by Wilmer Flores (41) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Jun 27, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman David MacKinnon (39), designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) and left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) celebrate at the end of the game against the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Jun 27, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman David MacKinnon (39), designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) and left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) celebrate at the end of the game against the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins (31) greeted by third baseman Ramon Urias (29) in the third inning after his two run home run against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Orioles vs. Mariners

By Ben Macaluso52 minutes ago
Jun 27, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) reacts after making a sliding catch against the Seattle Mariners to end the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Jun 27, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) reacts after making a sliding catch against the Seattle Mariners to end the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
usa womens soccer
Soccer

How to Watch International Friendly: USWNT vs. Colombia

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Jun 2, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera (24) signals to the Minnesota Twins dugout after an at bat during the first inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tigers at Giants: Live stream, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy