How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/28/2022

Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers hit the field against Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Giants vs. Tigers Batting Stats

The Giants have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).

The Giants are the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.9 runs per game (352 total).

The Giants' .322 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in baseball.

The Tigers rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .226.

The Tigers have scored the fewest runs in the league this season with just 216 (three per game).

The Tigers have an OBP of just .282 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 40 runs batted in.

Including all batters in MLB, Flores ranks 72nd in home runs and 33rd in RBI.

Thairo Estrada's .265 batting average leads his team.

Estrada is 132nd in home runs and 98th in RBI in the big leagues.

Pederson leads the Giants with 17 long balls.

Mike Yastrzemski is batting .245 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks.

Tigers Impact Players

Baez leads Detroit in home runs (seven) and runs batted in (25) this season while batting .217.

In all of baseball, Baez ranks 105th in homers and 149th in RBI.

Jonathan Schoop has collected 51 hits this season and has an OBP of .230. He's slugging .318 on the year.

Schoop ranks 132nd in homers and 176th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.

Harold Castro is slashing .280/.301/.433 this season for the Tigers.

Miguel Cabrera leads Detroit with a .296 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 23 RBI.

Giants and Tigers Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/22/2022 Braves L 4-3 Away 6/23/2022 Braves L 7-6 Away 6/24/2022 Reds L 4-2 Home 6/25/2022 Reds W 9-2 Home 6/26/2022 Reds L 10-3 Home 6/28/2022 Tigers - Home 6/29/2022 Tigers - Home 7/1/2022 White Sox - Home 7/2/2022 White Sox - Home 7/3/2022 White Sox - Home 7/4/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/21/2022 Red Sox L 5-4 Away 6/22/2022 Red Sox L 6-2 Away 6/24/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-1 Away 6/25/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-3 Away 6/26/2022 Diamondbacks L 11-7 Away 6/28/2022 Giants - Away 6/29/2022 Giants - Away 7/1/2022 Royals - Home 7/2/2022 Royals - Home 7/3/2022 Royals - Home 7/4/2022 Guardians - Home

